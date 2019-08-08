Itron (ITRI) Holder Neuberger Berman Group Has Lifted Its Holding by $17.43 Million as Stock Rose; First Commonwealth Financial Has Upped Position in Danaher (DHR) by $460,465 as Market Value Rose

Neuberger Berman Group Llc increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 48.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc bought 378,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 1.16 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.09M, up from 780,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $68.24. About 122,064 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 27/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Electro Scientific Industries, Worthington Industries, Navigant Consulting, Itron, Sout; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 22/03/2018 – ITRON INC – JORDAN WATER COMPANY (MIYAHUNA) SIGNS THREE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ANALYTIC SERVICES AND ADDITIONAL ITRON STATIC WATER METERS; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/03/2018 – ROMANIAN UTILITY SELECTS ITRON’S WATER SOLUTION TO REDUCE WATER LOSS; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and Itron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M

First Commonwealth Financial Corp increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 118.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp bought 3,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 6,486 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 2,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $140.78. About 898,963 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Adr Reptg Plc Cl Adr by 11,978 shares to 1.65 million shares, valued at $105.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 2,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 199,932 shares, and cut its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv has 0.12% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 313,257 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al owns 82,300 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank accumulated 5,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corp holds 482,767 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 92,313 are held by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited holds 0% or 87,831 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board invested 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 350,923 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 17,847 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Inc has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 55,193 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management accumulated 320,453 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 6,593 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank holds 0.02% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 8,421 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. House Ltd Liability holds 6,337 shares. State Street Corp invested in 0.27% or 26.25 million shares. Victory Capital Inc reported 38,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 2,879 were accumulated by Strategic Advsr Limited Liability Co. Artisan Prtnrs Partnership reported 156,486 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hikari Ltd reported 215,800 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 1,506 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Limited Liability Corporation invested in 3.96 million shares or 0.3% of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc accumulated 167,831 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc reported 0.44% stake. Maryland Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.13% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 237,722 are owned by Stack Fincl. Savant Lc has 0.12% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 4,718 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co holds 90,351 shares. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Company has invested 0.67% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 24,720 shares to 24,092 shares, valued at $4.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 3,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,023 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).