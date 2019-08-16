Itron (ITRI) Hit By Argus Upgrade; Magnetar Financial Has Decreased U S G (USG) Stake By $11.65 Million

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased U S G Corp (USG) stake by 7.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 270,823 shares as U S G Corp (USG)’s stock 0.00%. The Magnetar Financial Llc holds 3.36M shares with $145.32 million value, down from 3.63M last quarter. U S G Corp now has $ valuation. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 26/04/2018 – USG HOLDER KNAUF REAFFIRMS $42 CASH-CERTAIN OFFER; 01/05/2018 – Knauf Encouraged that the USG Board Authorized Management to Enter into Discussions Regarding Knauf’s Offer; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 12/04/2018 – USG BOARD SENDS LETTER TO HOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – USG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 01/05/2018 – USG BOARD AUTHORIZES TALKS WITH KNAUF; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 40C; 10/04/2018 – USG SAYS KNAUF PROPOSAL ISN’T IN BEST INTEREST OF HOLDERS

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) was increased by stock analysts at Argus from a Hold rating to Buy rating in a analysts report sent to investors and clients on 16 August.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 43.63 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Among 4 analysts covering Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Itron has $72 highest and $60 lowest target. $67.25’s average target is -0.43% below currents $67.54 stock price. Itron had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by JMP Securities. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 28. Needham maintained Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 28 by Cowen & Co.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity. SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold $2.29M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Lp holds 0.08% or 36,896 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 156,703 are owned by Sei Investments. Moreover, Jupiter Asset Mngmt has 0.39% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 257,923 shares. Piedmont Advisors Inc reported 8,451 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 27,284 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated stated it has 203,434 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 253,752 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 968,283 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 195,000 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 10,792 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 441,200 shares. 21,188 are held by Laurion Cap Mgmt L P. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 31,776 shares in its portfolio.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.54. About 317,565 shares traded or 1.58% up from the average. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects Itron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – BOOKINGS IN QUARTER TOTALED $557 MLN; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Rev $607.2M; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with ltron to Modernize Energy Grid; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions

Magnetar Financial Llc increased Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) stake by 18,183 shares to 23,854 valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) stake by 2,182 shares and now owns 7,866 shares. Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) was raised too.