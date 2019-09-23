Itron Inc. (ITRI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND)

Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Mitcham Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) compete against each other in the Scientific & Technical Instruments sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron Inc. 59 1.25 N/A 1.12 55.26 Mitcham Industries Inc. 4 0.92 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Itron Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7% Mitcham Industries Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -27.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta indicates that Itron Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mitcham Industries Inc. on the other hand, has 1.98 beta which makes it 98.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Itron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Mitcham Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.8 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Mitcham Industries Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Itron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Itron Inc. and Mitcham Industries Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Mitcham Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$77.5 is Itron Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Itron Inc. shares and 75.7% of Mitcham Industries Inc. shares. Itron Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 8.44% of Mitcham Industries Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11% Mitcham Industries Inc. -0.72% 6.67% 11.83% 5.05% 6.94% 62.5%

For the past year Itron Inc. has weaker performance than Mitcham Industries Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Itron Inc. beats Mitcham Industries Inc.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

Mitcham Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, leases, sells, and services equipment to the geophysical, oceanographic, and hydrographic industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing, and Equipment Manufacturing and Sales. The Equipment Leasing segment leases seismic equipment for short-term primarily to seismic data acquisition contractors and oil field service providers. This segment also provides land equipment lease pool, including seismic recording land channels, geophones and cables, heli-picker equipment, batteries, and other peripheral equipment; marine seismic equipment lease pool comprising streamers, air guns, streamer-positioning equipment, energy source controllers, and other equipment; and downhole equipment lease pool that includes downhole seismic tools. In addition, it is involved in the sale of new seismic equipment of other manufacturers; and provision of equipment, consumables, systems integration, engineering hardware, and software maintenance support services to the seismic, hydrographic, environmental, and defense industries, as well as sale of used equipment from its lease pool. The Equipment Manufacturing and Sales segment designs, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. Its products include GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems, which are designed to provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; BuoyLink RGPS tracking systems that are used to offer precise positioning of seismic sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; and Sleeve Gun energy sources. This segment also provides streamer weight collars, depth and pressure transducers, air control valves, and source array systems; spare and replacement parts; and repair services, engineering services, training, field service operations, and umbilical terminations. Mitcham Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Texas.