Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Reaches $77.12 After 3.00% Up Move; Last Week Sea Limited (SE) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Sea Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:SE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sea Limited American Depositary Shares has $4500 highest and $39.1000 lowest target. $42.37’s average target is 38.10% above currents $30.68 stock price. Sea Limited American Depositary Shares had 5 analyst reports since June 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21 with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by CLSA to “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 8. See Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) latest ratings:

28/08/2019 Broker: CLSA Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $44.0000 New Target: $45.0000 Maintain

08/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: CLSA Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Outperform New Target: $39.1000 Downgrade

13/06/2019 Broker: each representing one Class A Ordinary Share Rating: Jp Morgan 36.0000

The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.97% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $77.12. About 147,840 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500.

Sea Limited, an Internet platform company, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Greater Southeast Asia. The company has market cap of $13.65 billion. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates Shopee e-commerce platform, a third-party marketplace that connects buyers and sellers through the Shopee mobile app and Websites.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 254,298 shares traded. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) has risen 159.04% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 159.04% the S&P500.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $22.27 million activity. $1.51M worth of stock was sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP on Wednesday, March 27.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.44 million for 28.78 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

