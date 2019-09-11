Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Reaches $72.41 52-Week High; Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) Had 7 Bulls

Among 16 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 7 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Tesla has $465 highest and $158 lowest target. $284.71’s average target is 18.80% above currents $239.66 stock price. Tesla had 40 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. JMP Securities maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has “Underperform” rating given on Monday, March 25 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Wedbush. Macquarie Research maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $430 target. Jefferies maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Wedbush maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Thursday, April 4 with “Outperform” rating. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Market Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $240 target in Monday, April 8 report. See Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) latest ratings:

The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) hit a new 52-week high and has $74.58 target or 3.00% above today’s $72.41 share price. The 6 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.73B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $74.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $81.93 million more. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 20,175 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 11/05/2018 – ltron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 14/05/2018 – ITRON INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH MISSISSIPPI POWER-A SUBSIDIARY OF SOUTHERN COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – ltron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 15/05/2018 – Itron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 17 investors sold Itron, Inc. shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 28,752 shares. Principal Group Incorporated holds 270,043 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Foundry Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 968,283 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Etrade Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Daiwa Sb holds 2.08% or 225,477 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc accumulated 69 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of America De owns 131,025 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Comml Bank holds 8,421 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Penn Capital holds 0.58% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 116,993 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 65,876 shares. Axa owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 20,827 shares. 94,842 were reported by Parametric Limited Liability Co. Cwh Cap Management has 7,576 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $27.27 million activity. The insider SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP sold 13,757 shares worth $688,580.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $25.27M for 27.02 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 46.78 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 96 investors sold Tesla, Inc. shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 466,892 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Financial Bank Of America De holds 0.02% or 480,372 shares. 2,808 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability Com. Nordea Inv Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Qs Invsts invested in 0.03% or 9,400 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 7,003 shares. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Susquehanna Gru Llp invested in 209,294 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Garde Cap accumulated 1,756 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc owns 11,476 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 13,024 shares. Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.23% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Fil Limited holds 239,213 shares.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.31 million activity. 360 shares were bought by Wilson-Thompson Kathleen, worth $79,816 on Wednesday, August 14. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. $25.00M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon.

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and energy storage products in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company has market cap of $42.58 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.