Itron, Inc. (ITRI) Reaches $71.53 52-Week High; Masimo (MASI) Shorts Lowered By 20.23%

Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) had a decrease of 20.23% in short interest. MASI’s SI was 862,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 20.23% from 1.08M shares previously. With 450,000 avg volume, 2 days are for Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI)’s short sellers to cover MASI’s short positions. The SI to Masimo Corporation’s float is 1.76%. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $154.19. About 148,821 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – RAD-97 IS NOW AVAILABLE BOTH WITHIN AND OUTSIDE UNITED STATES IN THREE CONFIGURATIONS; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 09/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Masimo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Masimo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 06/03/2018 Masimo Announces Replica™; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo; 19/04/2018 – New Study Investigates the Utility of Masimo SpHb® in Post-operative Red Blood Cell (RBC) Transfusion Best Practices; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 10/04/2018 – MASIMO CORP – CONTINUOUS OXYGENATION AND VENTILATION MONITORING WITH UPGRADEABLE RAINBOW PARAMETERS IN A COMPACT, STANDALONE DEVICE

The stock of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) hit a new 52-week high and has $73.68 target or 3.00% above today’s $71.53 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.73B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $73.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $81.81M more. The stock increased 3.20% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $71.53. About 127,310 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 28/03/2018 – Itron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 22/03/2018 – Itron Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 08/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light Expands Work with ltron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 05/04/2018 – Itron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold Masimo Corporation shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). West Oak Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 200 shares. Vanguard Group invested in 4.42 million shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 2,800 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 8,643 are held by Utah Retirement. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Bluestein R H & has invested 0.02% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Trustmark Bancshares Department invested in 375 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 8,618 shares. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.09% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 0.05% or 26,367 shares. Brown Advisory reported 10,888 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Fosun Ltd. Dupont Management Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) for 10,304 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masimo Corp has $18000 highest and $155 lowest target. $168.33’s average target is 9.17% above currents $154.19 stock price. Masimo Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Needham. UBS maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Buy” rating and $18000 target.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, makes, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.22 billion. The firm offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It has a 44.08 P/E ratio. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin saturation; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.73 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It has a 46.21 P/E ratio. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $33.89 million activity. $2.10M worth of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares were sold by SCOPIA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP.