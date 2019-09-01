Itron Inc. (ITRI) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Comparison side by side

Both Itron Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itron Inc. 58 1.09 N/A 1.12 55.26 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 2.79 N/A 1.17 22.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Itron Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Rudolph Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Itron Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Itron Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Rudolph Technologies Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itron Inc. 0.00% 6.4% 1.7% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Itron Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Itron Inc. Its rival Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 5.7 respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Itron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Itron Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Itron Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 7.99% for Itron Inc. with average price target of $75. Competitively the average price target of Rudolph Technologies Inc. is $30, which is potential 36.43% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Rudolph Technologies Inc. seems more appealing than Itron Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Itron Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 96.6% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.9% of Itron Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.9% are Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Itron Inc. -0.75% -2.52% 18.93% 16.3% 4.2% 31.11% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51%

For the past year Itron Inc. has weaker performance than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Itron Inc.

Itron, Inc. provides metering solutions to electricity, gas, and water utility markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Gas, and Water. It offers standard electromechanical and electronic, gas, and water and heat meters; and advanced and smart electricity, gas, and water meters and communication modules. The company also provides prepayment systems, including smart key, keypad, and smart card communication technologies; advanced systems, such as handheld, mobile, and fixed network collection technologies; smart network technologies; meter data management software; and knowledge application solutions. In addition, it offers installation and software implementation; professional services comprising consulting and analysis; and project management, installation, and post-sale maintenance support services. The company offers its standard metering systems to measure electricity, natural gas, water, or thermal energy; advanced metering systems to collect, store, and transmit meter data to handheld computers, mobile units, telephone, radio frequency, cellular, power line carrier, and fixed networks. Itron, Inc. markets its products directly through its sales force, as well as through indirect sales force consisting of distributors, sales representatives, partners, and meter manufacturer representatives to utilities. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Liberty Lake, Washington.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.