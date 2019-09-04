Ithaka Group Upped Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Capwealth Advisors Lowered By $525,200 Its Carnival Paired Ctf (CCL) Holding

Ithaka Group Llc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 11,436 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 122,999 shares with $30.32 million value, up from 111,563 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $50.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $266.97. About 101,530 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.56; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 16/04/2018 – Bay Area’s Popular 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million

Capwealth Advisors Llc decreased Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL) stake by 3.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capwealth Advisors Llc sold 10,504 shares as Carnival Corp Paired Ctf (CCL)’s stock declined 15.39%. The Capwealth Advisors Llc holds 263,723 shares with $13.38M value, down from 274,227 last quarter. Carnival Corp Paired Ctf now has $31.77 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $44.35. About 299,877 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal Itineraries; 10/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Unveils Largest, Most Technologically Advanced Operations Center In Cruise Industry; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: Higher Revenue From Property Development and Investment Buoys Earnings; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Norinchukin Bancshares The has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Retirement Of Alabama holds 186,447 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life, Japan-based fund reported 2,600 shares. City Hldg reported 0% stake. American Gp stated it has 134,778 shares. Asset Mgmt One Company Ltd has 248,357 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability invested in 5,165 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.49M shares. Yorktown And invested 0.33% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Dubuque Financial Bank Tru owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 3,527 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,313 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Bancshares & has 0.21% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, First Hawaiian Natl Bank has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hennessy Advsrs invested in 0.21% or 89,700 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 6,376 shares stake.

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) stake by 114,389 shares to 1.91 million valued at $22.89M in 2019Q1. It also upped Federal Natl Mtg Assn Var Pfd (FNMAH) stake by 175,400 shares and now owns 401,600 shares. Dowdupont Inc Com was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Carnival Corp has $70 highest and $4800 lowest target. $56.42’s average target is 27.22% above currents $44.35 stock price. Carnival Corp had 21 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Wells Fargo. Deutsche Bank maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, March 26. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by SunTrust. Buckingham Research maintained Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on Wednesday, March 27 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, June 21 to “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, June 21.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.38 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Carnival Corporation & Plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267 worth of stock. Shares for $930,000 were bought by WEISENBURGER RANDALL J.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things Royal Caribbean Wants Investors to Know – Motley Fool” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Buy Carnival Stock – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Tweedy Browne Buys 2 Stocks, Adds to 3 in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ServiceNow has $32000 highest and $242 lowest target. $281.71’s average target is 5.52% above currents $266.97 stock price. ServiceNow had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, August 21. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Jefferies. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NOW in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was reinitiated by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3 with “Top Pick”. The stock of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “RBC bull sees FCF margin expansion – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ServiceNow: Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Slackâ€™s missteps have now made the stock a â€˜buyâ€™ at the right price – MarketWatch” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Co Limited Liability has 0% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Utah Retirement System invested in 0.16% or 33,559 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada has invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lourd Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 11.79 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Moreover, Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 53,686 shares. Art Advisors Limited Co holds 0.21% or 14,500 shares. Pitcairn Communication accumulated 0.29% or 10,668 shares. South State Corporation owns 27,196 shares. Cannell Peter B & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Spectrum Mgmt Group stated it has 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Da Davidson And accumulated 0.01% or 1,238 shares. 19,247 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Redwood Investments Ltd holds 11,988 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Arcadia Management Corp Mi owns 845 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) stake by 16,971 shares to 265,997 valued at $42.13 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) stake by 2,823 shares and now owns 106,235 shares. Alphabet Inc. Class C was reduced too.