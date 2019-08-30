Ithaka Group Trimmed Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stake By $1.44 Million; GLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES (GLAE) Sellers Decreased By 0.7% Their Shorts

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) stake by 5.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 11,426 shares as Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)’s stock rose 19.88%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 185,322 shares with $23.51M value, down from 196,748 last quarter. Veeva Systems Inc. now has $24.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $168.1. About 61,849 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Veeva Systems Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VEEV); 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 15/05/2018 – New Real-time Architecture and Ul Innovations in Veeva CRM Deliver Information to Any Device for Greater Field Productivity; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training

GLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC (OTCMKTS:GLAE) had a decrease of 0.7% in short interest. GLAE’s SI was 28,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.7% from 28,700 shares previously. With 18,100 avg volume, 2 days are for GLASSBRIDGE ENTERPRISES INC (OTCMKTS:GLAE)’s short sellers to cover GLAE’s short positions. The stock decreased 18.46% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $0.53. About 3,495 shares traded or 21743.75% up from the average. GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) has 0.00% since August 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides enterprise data storage services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.72 million. The firm offers solid-state optimized unified hybrid storage systems, secure automated archive solutions, and high-density enterprise storage arrays for various applications, including virtual machine storage, cloud storage, database, surveillance, bulk storage, backup and recovery, and disaster recovery and archive. It has a 0.17 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions include Unity line, a unified storage solution with secure enterprise file sync and share; E-Series SAN storage solutions, which enable users to shrink their storage footprint; Beast line, a storage device engineered to enable clients to stay ahead of high volume applications, such as backup, archive, and digital video surveillance; and Assureon line, a secure archive solution.

Another recent and important GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “GlassBridge announces divestiture of Nexsan business – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 43,232 shares. Bluemountain Cap Limited Company stated it has 57,153 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Missouri-based Jag Management Limited Liability Com has invested 3% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, Hamilton Lane Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.74% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 40,818 shares. Cls Limited Liability Company reported 437 shares stake. Gsa Cap Partners Llp reported 0.23% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma accumulated 14,651 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 4,800 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Wells Fargo Mn has 2.00 million shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Voloridge Investment Management Lc owns 7,718 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 1.16 million shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd Com owns 47,161 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Among 14 analysts covering Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock (NYSE:VEEV), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock has $20000 highest and $10300 lowest target. $175.71’s average target is 4.53% above currents $168.1 stock price. Veeva Systems Inc. Class A Common Stock had 23 analyst reports since May 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of VEEV in report on Friday, August 23 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, May 22. As per Wednesday, August 28, the company rating was maintained by Stephens. As per Thursday, May 30, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 28 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, August 28. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, May 30 report. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 30 by JMP Securities. The stock of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 30. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, May 30.