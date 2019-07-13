Ithaka Group Trimmed Its Veeva Systems (VEEV) Position by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose; Danaher (DHR) Market Valuation Rose While Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Decreased Holding by $362,076

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) by 5.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 11,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,322 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, down from 196,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Veeva Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $175.09. About 876,476 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q EPS 33c-EPS 34c; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Veeva; 08/05/2018 – Yale University Discloses Positions in Pure Storage, Veeva — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Debiopharm International SA Strengthens Compliance and Clinical Trial Oversight with Veeva Vault eTMF; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 0.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 2,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 322,164 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.53 million, down from 324,907 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 4.24 million shares traded or 78.28% up from the average. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 27.64% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 49,084 shares to 351,100 shares, valued at $32.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK).

Analysts await Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DHR’s profit will be $823.96M for 30.44 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Danaher Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares to 245,808 shares, valued at $25.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.82 million activity. Another trade for 622 shares valued at $60,713 was made by MATEO ALAN on Sunday, January 13. Faddis Jonathan sold $189,955 worth of stock.