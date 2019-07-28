Ithaka Group Trimmed By $13.25 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Position; Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed By $7.60 Million Its Generac Holdings (GNRC) Stake

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) stake by 9.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 148,940 shares as Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC)’s stock rose 10.71%. The Burgundy Asset Management Ltd holds 1.42M shares with $72.87 million value, down from 1.57 million last quarter. Generac Holdings Inc. now has $4.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.5. About 270,219 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 16.45% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q EPS 42c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Generac Sees 2018 Core Sales Growth to Be Between 5% and 6%

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Adobe Inc. (ADBE) stake by 34.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 49,804 shares as Adobe Inc. (ADBE)’s stock rose 6.38%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 93,309 shares with $24.87M value, down from 143,113 last quarter. Adobe Inc. now has $151.10B valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $311.27. About 1.51 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New AI Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 21/05/2018 – Adobe: Magento CEO Mark Lavelle to Continue to Lead Magento Team as Part of Adobe’s Digital Experience Business; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.94 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe had 30 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. Argus Research maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Monday, March 18. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $320 target. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $310 target in Friday, March 15 report. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Hold”. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Stephens given on Thursday, June 20. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $17.57 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 the insider Rencher Bradley sold $7.39 million. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00 million. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was sold by Lewnes Ann. Morris Donna had sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leavell Investment Management holds 0.7% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 23,450 shares. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 35,996 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fulton Bancorporation Na reported 0.02% stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,038 shares. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 17,307 shares. Canandaigua Bancshares Tru Com stated it has 0.66% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc accumulated 0.04% or 382 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 24,519 shares. Washington-based Zevenbergen Cap Invs has invested 2.21% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Evercore Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.72% or 200,331 shares. 1,892 were reported by Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc. Covington Mngmt holds 0.09% or 5,752 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & has 0.39% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 402,474 shares. Cwm Ltd Co invested in 733 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.06 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $1.06M was made by Jagdfeld Aaron on Friday, February 1.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co. (NASDAQ:HMHC) stake by 87,917 shares to 5.98 million valued at $43.44M in 2019Q1. It also upped Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ:NTRS) stake by 35,905 shares and now owns 2.49 million shares. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) was raised too.

Analysts await Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 2.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GNRC’s profit will be $67.28 million for 17.01 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Generac Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.68% EPS growth.