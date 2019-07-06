Ithaka Group Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lifted as Share Price Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Seatown Holdings Increased Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67M, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $537.25. About 432,092 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q EPS $2.44; 14/05/2018 – Intuitive Surgical at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 232,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.45 million, up from 142,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 18.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SERVICES REVENUE GROWTH OF 24% (UP 21% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) MAINLY FROM THIRD PARTY TITLE STRENGTH; 07/03/2018 – Tencent’s Pony Ma overtakes Wanda’s Wang as Asia’s richest; 08/05/2018 – Microsoft’s New Venue for Support Animals: Developer Conference; 31/05/2018 – Infosys Extends Alliance with Microsoft for Cloud-Based Digital Transformation Solutions; 08/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Livingston Launches Enhanced Ground Freight Offering; 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 6,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 119 shares, and cut its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $20.67 million activity. $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by MOHR MARSHALL. Shares for $1.09M were sold by Myriam Curet on Friday, March 8. $229,014 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Samath Jamie.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.