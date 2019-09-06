Ithaka Group Raised Mastercard (MA) Position; Tieton Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Steelcase (SCS) as Valuation Declined

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 10,480 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q Rev $740M-$765M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 23/04/2018 – DJ Steelcase Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCS); 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92 million, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $291.58. About 203,344 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. 1,500 shares were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon, worth $413,560. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares to 72,370 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.