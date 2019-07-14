Ithaka Group Raised Holding in Mastercard (MA); As Philip Morris International In (PM) Market Value Rose, Holder Hollencrest Securities Cut Its Holding by $645,568

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92 million, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $279.54. About 2.23 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard: Charges Related to Interchange Rates in Europe; 02/05/2018 – CHINESE BANKS ARE ISSUING MASTERCARD CARDS AGAIN: HUND-MEJEAN; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 30/05/2018 – Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Bernstein Strategic Decisions Brokers Conference (Transcript); 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE CREDIT SAYS ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO DEVELOP NEW CREDIT PRODUCT FOR AMERICANS WITH LOW OR NO CREDIT SCORES; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD – MICHAEL MIEBACH, CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER, WILL LEAD NEWLY-FORMED PRODUCTS AND INNOVATION TEAM; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris International In (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 4.24M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris on track for worst day in a decade as iQOS growth in Japan ‘plateaus’; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Cigarette Shipments 164.28B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $762.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Cali (MCA) by 25,192 shares to 747,326 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,706 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (NYSE:UPS).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Holding Inc holds 1.30 million shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Veritas Mgmt (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 1,385 shares. 12,000 are owned by Csu Producer. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.6% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 760,160 shares. Sfmg Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 4,607 shares. First Fiduciary Inv Counsel owns 146,916 shares. Dodge & Cox accumulated 18,913 shares or 0% of the stock. Covington Management owns 29,181 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 222,483 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 210,231 shares. Legacy Partners invested in 0.77% or 18,710 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 21,597 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Llc has 0.15% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 24,805 shares. Sigma Inv Counselors Incorporated reported 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 0.38% or 6.64M shares.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07B for 15.39 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

