Ithaka Group Raised Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Ames National (ATLO) SI Increased By 27.77%

Ithaka Group Llc increased Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) stake by 103.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 80,086 shares as Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)’s stock declined 10.23%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 157,170 shares with $24.49 million value, up from 77,084 last quarter. Autodesk Inc. now has $31.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $143.99. About 2.55 million shares traded or 33.73% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 26/03/2018 – Microdesk Leads Americas In New Subscriptions Of Autodesk Cloud Software; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 SHR LOSS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.73 – $0.55; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c

Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) had an increase of 27.77% in short interest. ATLO’s SI was 84,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.77% from 65,900 shares previously. With 6,900 avg volume, 12 days are for Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s short sellers to cover ATLO’s short positions. The SI to Ames National Corporation’s float is 0.99%. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $25.72. About 12,474 shares traded or 72.03% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina; 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES FIDEICOMISO FINANCIERO AMES Xll, A SECURITIZATION OF PERSONAL LOANS IN ARGENTINA; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $62,087 activity. Shares for $2,612 were bought by MCGILL STEPHEN C. 150 shares were bought by Hagan Patrick G, worth $4,013 on Friday, August 2. Another trade for 765 shares valued at $20,009 was made by NELSON JOHN PATRICK on Friday, August 9. $32,813 worth of Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) was bought by PIERSCHBACHER JOHN L.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding firm that provides banking services primarily in the central and north central Iowa counties of Boone, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company has market cap of $237.45 million. The firm offers a range of deposits, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans, and mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market, as well as agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit. It has a 13.62 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box and wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automated/video teller machine access services, as well as automatic drafts for various accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold Ames National Corporation shares while 10 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 2.18 million shares or 0.18% more from 2.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Morgan Stanley reported 5,861 shares stake. Northern Corp reported 103,525 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York invested in 0% or 1,977 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 0.26% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). State Street has 176,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Denali Advsr invested 0% in Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO). Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 18,070 shares stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 10,327 shares. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0% or 19,329 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp reported 108,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 12,347 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ithaka Limited Com stated it has 3.9% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). 82,614 are owned by Da Davidson Company. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.21% or 818,680 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,574 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.04% or 147,580 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 545,189 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability Co holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 276,186 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability invested in 0.05% or 34,316 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited has 0.01% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Republic Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Texas-based Westwood Hldg Inc has invested 0.04% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Hudock Group Llc accumulated 0% or 30 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.07% or 2.01M shares. Profund Advsrs has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Among 12 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Autodesk has $200 highest and $91 lowest target. $176.36’s average target is 22.48% above currents $143.99 stock price. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADSK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Overweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Friday, March 1. Deutsche Bank downgraded Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) on Thursday, August 15 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Evercore on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.