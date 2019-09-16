Ithaka Group Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Lifted by $384,908; Hugh Johnson Advisors Has Boosted Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $432,117; Share Value Rose

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $180.32. About 3.39 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 24/04/2018 – Hard OCP: More Confirmation Of NVIDIA GPP Impacting Consumer Choice; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Net $1.24B; 27/03/2018 – Chipmaker Nvidia will suspend self-driving tests globally after a fatal crash involving an Uber self-driving vehicle; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Rescale and Remcom Bring NVIDIA GPU-Accelerated Electromagnetic Simulation to the Cloud

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc bought 3,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 19,007 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.55 million, up from 15,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $136.37. About 7.64 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Vitality Biopharma Files Intellectual Property in All Major Pharmaceutical Markets Worldwide; 28/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft to venture out looking for IoT, blockchain investments in India – Economic Times; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft denies auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India; 18/05/2018 – Former Microsoft executive Qi Lu steps down as Baidu COO; 31/05/2018 – Ingenico ePayments Voted Best International CNP Program by Customers at the 2018 CNP Awards; 03/05/2018 – Mississippi Power issues correction to quarterly dividend announcement; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT – QTRLY REVENUE IN INTELLIGENT CLOUD WAS $7.9 BLN AND INCREASED 17%; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q EPS 95c; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 25/04/2018 – Daimler joins China’s Responsible Cobalt Initiative

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,393 shares to 89,916 shares, valued at $26.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth Management reported 3,920 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Westwood Inc holds 12,272 shares. National Pension holds 0.33% or 594,752 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 6,240 shares. 649 are owned by Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. Private Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Nuwave Investment Mgmt holds 460 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Hartline Investment Corporation holds 2.7% or 68,783 shares. First Allied Advisory Service invested in 0.17% or 29,323 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 6,877 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bankshares Hapoalim Bm has invested 0.4% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Bryn Mawr Trust reported 5,612 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 867,891 shares. Element Capital Ltd Company reported 57,590 shares. Farmers State Bank owns 360 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett accumulated 58,537 shares or 1.76% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 3.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Gam Ag has invested 3.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fruth Investment holds 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 25,656 shares. Windward Capital Ca holds 0.42% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 25,312 shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al, a New York-based fund reported 158,667 shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Syntal Prns Lc reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Edge Wealth Management Limited Liability Com owns 142,197 shares. Benin Mngmt reported 65,770 shares. Cadence Cap Management Llc has invested 0.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman owns 4.22% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 615,403 shares. Torch Wealth Limited Company owns 18,397 shares or 1.48% of their US portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mngmt reported 18,916 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Lourd Cap Lc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $320.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE) by 3,602 shares to 70,404 shares, valued at $8.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

