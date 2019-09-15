Ithaka Group Position in Nvidia (NVDA) Has Boosted by $384,908 as Stock Value Declined; Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Market Valuation Declined While Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Lowered by $5.30 Million Its Holding

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 80.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 40,452 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The hedge fund held 9,548 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, down from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $107.4. About 1.89 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals Sees FY Adj EPS $6.60-Adj EPS $6.80; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION – 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ASSUMES UNFAVORABLE SOLIRIS REV IMPACT OF $90-$110 MLN FROM ALXN1210 & OTHER CLINICAL TRIAL RECRUITMENT VS PRIOR YR; 11/04/2018 – From the dawn patrol — Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 11/04/2018 – Alexion Makes $788 Million Bid for Sweden’s Wilson Therapeutics; 26/04/2018 – $ALXN-1210 Ph3 Switch Study almost achieved statistical significance for superiority on primary endpoint; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – BRAZIL BREAKS PATENT OF ALEXION’S SOLIRIS: ATTORNEY GENERAL; 20/04/2018 – $ALXN — Here is the official statement from Attorney General of the Union of Brazil “Soliris case was only the first to be tried by the STJ. Several other drugs in the same situation”

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 2,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 86,526 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.21M, up from 84,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $181.94. About 8.11 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 03/04/2018 – Secretive Chinese bitcoin mining company just revealed a new chip that could hurt AMD, Nvidia; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Declines After Suspending Self-Driving Car Testing; 01/05/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Events for Financial Community; 11/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP NVDA.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $273 FROM $258; 23/05/2018 – GameFace Labs Now Taking Pre-Orders for Android-based VR Headset Powered by NVIDIA Jetson TX2; 28/03/2018 – ProactivInvst US: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 15/03/2018 – Selling GE, Intel, AMD, Micron, Buying Nvidia — Barrons.com; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold ALXN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 203.05 million shares or 2.34% less from 207.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,999 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 575,395 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 178,620 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Orbimed Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 3.91% or 1.93 million shares. Winch Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.09% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications has invested 0.01% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Exane Derivatives, France-based fund reported 902 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 842,248 shares. Franklin Res reported 1.58M shares. Synovus Fincl Corp accumulated 0% or 2,285 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Com, Virginia-based fund reported 6,820 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd owns 29,941 shares. Public Sector Pension Board invested in 29,311 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Comerica Retail Bank owns 52,450 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Jumps: Stock Rises 7.5% – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alexion inks deal for ATTR investigational medicine in Japan – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stocks Notch First Weekly Win of August in Mixed Trade – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Alexion Pharma (ALXN) reports European Patent Office determined not to grant patent applications 3124029 and 3167888 – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/23/2019: ALXN, SEEL, GSK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $4.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 48,437 shares to 123,437 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United States Stl Corp New (Put) (NYSE:X) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 280,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 20.43% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.86 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $502.27 million for 11.99 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 11,570 shares to 18,430 shares, valued at $19.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.