Ithaka Group Position in Autodesk (ADSK) Has Increased by $12.41 Million; Coatue Management Increases Holding in Tableau Software (DATA)

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $146.85. About 622,735 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 22/05/2018 – Autodesk Inc expected to post earnings of 3 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $156 FROM $140; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Names Karen Blasing to Board; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c

Coatue Management Llc increased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc bought 56,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $314.25M, up from 2.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 02/05/2018 – TABLEAU 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 19C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 110,119 shares to 32,033 shares, valued at $136,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 8,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,988 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 4,578 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md holds 0.22% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) or 11.65M shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 481,491 shares. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advsr holds 3,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Freestone Capital Hldg Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Raymond James & Associates has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 2,359 shares or 0% of the stock. First Mercantile Company reported 0.05% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Meridian Counsel reported 2,342 shares. Us Bancorp De invested in 2,391 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 5,701 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fin Counselors has 2,215 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 268,134 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Ww owns 1.24M shares. Guggenheim Llc owns 5,148 shares.

