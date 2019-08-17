Ithaka Group Maintains Position in Burlington Stores (BURL); Iridian Asset Management Holding in Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Iridian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) by 7.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc bought 361,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 5.51M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.86 million, up from 5.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Marathon Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $46.22. About 5.03M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DHOLAKIA SAYS FEARS OF A TRADE WAR AMONG MAJOR GLOBAL PLAYERS ARE TURNING INCREASINGLY REALISTIC; 23/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-MARATHON PETROLEUM ASKS U.S. ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION AGENCY FOR BIOFUEL WAIVER; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 01/05/2018 – Marathon Petroleum’s (MPC) CEO Gary Heminger on Andeavor Strategic Combination (Transcript); 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICAN RAND HOLDS GAIN AS MPC LEAVES POLICY RATE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – YIELD ON BENCHMARK 2026 ISSUE ZAR186= STEADY AT 8.465 PCT AFTER CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR BEGINS READING MPC STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282781 – MARATHON PETROLEUM TEXAS CITY REFINERY; 25/03/2018 – ORR: RBNZ AND ADVISORY PANEL AGAINST TREASURY OFFICIAL ON MPC

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company's stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $172.13. About 793,598 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,065 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $35.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

More notable recent Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Daniel Loeb's 5 Biggest Stock Buys of 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance" on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha" published on August 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results and Updates Fiscal 2019 Outlook – GlobeNewswire" on May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scholtz And Ltd invested in 1.78% or 17,041 shares. Moreover, Ithaka Limited Liability Corp has 3.18% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). D E Shaw Com Inc accumulated 120,121 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Synovus Fin holds 0% or 522 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 24,671 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 5,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Glenmede Communication Na holds 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) or 906 shares. Macroview Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Cibc World Mkts invested in 5,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 165,049 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Service Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 109,400 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Aviva Public Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 23 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 819,141 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Retail Bank. Renaissance Group Ltd stated it has 22,777 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 1.03 million shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Tctc Holdings Lc holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 143,682 shares. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Washington Natl Bank stated it has 3,968 shares. First Heartland Consultants reported 15,894 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md owns 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 4.00 million shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 473,748 shares. Putnam Fl Invest Management Company has invested 0.06% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Moreover, Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has 1.65% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,387 shares. Duff And Phelps Inv Management stated it has 118,425 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo reported 549,783 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt invested in 0.07% or 66,944 shares.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $7.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc by 30,428 shares to 55,459 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Midcap Index Fund (IWR) by 157,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,150 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).