Ithaka Group Lowered Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Stake By $459,012; Axa Has Trimmed By $3.82 Million Its Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stake

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 1,319 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 12.09%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 62,883 shares with $21.93M value, down from 64,202 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $20.34B valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $347.86. About 316,782 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 37.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 E-COMMERCE SALES GROWTH IN 40% RANGE; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Investors (ULTA); 01/05/2018 – AMC, Nordstrom Rack, Ulta Beauty Added to The Vineyards at Porter Ranch; 12/03/2018 – Reselling Used Cosmetics Allegedly Enforced by Top Ulta Management; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – SEES 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GROWTH IN 20 PERCENTAGE RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q EPS $3.40

Axa decreased Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) stake by 30.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Axa sold 36,405 shares as Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC)’s stock declined 5.37%. The Axa holds 81,695 shares with $8.65M value, down from 118,100 last quarter. Hill Rom Hldgs Inc now has $7.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $107.77. About 84,932 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Adj EPS 88c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 06/03/2018 Hill-Rom Debuts Enhanced Workflow Efficiency And Security Features For Welch Allyn Connex® Vitals Monitoring Devices; 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $2.79 earnings per share, up 13.41% or $0.33 from last year’s $2.46 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $163.10 million for 31.17 P/E if the $2.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.42% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc increased Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 43,916 shares to 321,999 valued at $37.98 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 8,882 shares and now owns 37,977 shares. Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) was raised too.

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 23 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $375 target. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Nomura downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $311 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. Guggenheim maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, March 15. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $350 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Friday, March 15. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 8 by J.P. Morgan. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $350 target in Monday, March 11 report.

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.79M for 22.27 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Axa increased Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) stake by 20,100 shares to 97,100 valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) stake by 180,482 shares and now owns 243,086 shares. Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Hill-Rom had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”.

