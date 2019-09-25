Ithaka Group Lowered Position in Adobe (ADBE) by $997,542; Banc Funds Co Position in Peapack (PGC) Has Upped as Stock Rose

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 9.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 106,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.04% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.28 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $560.54 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.81. About 26,017 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 14.83% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 27/04/2018 – PEAPACK-GLADSTONE FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY DILUTED EPS $ 0.57; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker; 29/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Vivint Solar, Peapack-Gladstone Financial, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Univest Corpo; 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 3,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 89,916 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, down from 93,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $273.28. About 1.58 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – ADDITION OF RICKS EXPANDS ADOBE’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 10 TO 11 MEMBERS; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q EPS $1.17; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New US Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 13.28 million shares or 0.61% more from 13.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Legal General Group Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 3,527 shares. Retail Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 18,922 shares. Prudential reported 122,250 shares. New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Wellington Management Grp Llp accumulated 464,099 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). 26,301 were accumulated by Globeflex Capital L P. 105,996 were reported by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc Inc. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 117,459 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 19,800 shares or 0% of the stock. 20,498 are owned by Citadel Llc. Addison Cap Company reported 0.28% stake.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Level One Bancorp Inc. by 19,664 shares to 570,739 shares, valued at $14.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fauquier Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 19,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,314 shares, and cut its stake in Waterstone Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp reported 1,790 shares. Sei Invs Commerce invested in 0.58% or 607,893 shares. Cibc Retail Bank Usa holds 0.05% or 1,313 shares. Lifeplan Financial Grp Incorporated owns 61 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Barton Inv reported 3,200 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Chase Counsel Corp holds 29,284 shares. Cls Investments Lc invested 0.04% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Hartford Invest Mngmt Co has 0.74% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). City Holdg accumulated 175 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 280,784 shares. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Motco holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,884 shares. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 24,875 shares or 6.78% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 14,665 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.27% or 65,521 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) by 1,619 shares to 83,727 shares, valued at $17.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.