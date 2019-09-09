Ithaka Group Lowered Its Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by $2.68 Million as Valuation Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Patten Group Has Raised Position

Patten Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 70.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten Group Inc bought 7,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,757 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 3.06 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – IN EARLY SEPT., 21CF INFORMED PARTY A IT WAS NOT INTERESTED IN ENGAGING IN DISCUSSIONS REGARDING STRATEGIC TRANSACTION UNLESS IT PROVIDED COMPELLING VALUE; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Suzanne Barlyn: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources @LianaBaker; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – Breitbart News: Report: Disney CEO Bob Iger Aware of John Lasseter’s Alleged Sexual Misconduct Since 2010; 03/05/2018 – Many Disney employees say they bring their own lunch to work – but there are 7 park treats they just can’t resist; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Parks & Resorts Rev $4.88B

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 16,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 265,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13M, down from 282,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $149.15. About 4.17M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/05/2018 – Ideal Tool Group Taps Former Apex Tool Group Director to Lead Salesforce; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Salesforce.com, Inc. (CRM) Investors; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials is Here–Now Millions of Small Businesses Can Grow and lnnovate Faster on the World’s #1 CRM Platform; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: EXPECT SYNERGIES WITH MULESOFT ‘OVER LONGER TERM’; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft

Patten Group Inc, which manages about $232.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 6,721 shares to 35,561 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $181.21 million for 186.44 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8,882 shares to 37,977 shares, valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 321,999 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).