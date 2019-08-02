Ithaka Group Lifted Its Mastercard (MA) Holding by $845,295 as Market Value Rose; Moab Capital Partners Trimmed Its Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake as Stock Rose

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 91.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 3.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The hedge fund held 323,175 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.35 million, down from 3.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.76. About 828,656 shares traded or 103.71% up from the average. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 09/05/2018 – TowerJazz and Newsight Imaging Announce Advanced CMOS Image Sensor Chips for LiDAR used in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M, EST. $343.8M; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 27/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Drexel Today; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92M, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $278.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $274.16. About 4.84 million shares traded or 38.84% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Ann Cairns Vice Chairman; 30/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 05/05/2018 – Buffett: Should Have Bought More Mastercard, Visa — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 16/04/2018 – Mastercard Hires Obama Trade Official Froman in Strategic Growth; 16/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – FORMER U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE MICHAEL FROMAN WILL JOIN AS VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, STRATEGIC GROWTH; 18/04/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Talk About Cooperating in Online Shopping

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “TowerJazz Reports Full Year 2018 Results: Revenue of $1.3 Billion, Cash from Operations of $313 Million, Resulting in Net Profit of $136 million and EPS of $1.35 – GlobeNewswire” on February 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Technology Stocks Moving In Today’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TowerJazz Receives Supplier Excellence Award from Infineon – GlobeNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tower Semi +11% on beats, expansion plans – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: MYSZ,TTD,TSEM,RPD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares to 117,402 shares, valued at $14.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,957 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) And Mastercard – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Mastercard Incorporated’s (NYSE:MA) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Directors Own Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $19.91 million activity.