Ithaka Group Increases Stake in Workday (WDAY); Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Trimmed Its Position in Amphenol (APH) by $1.07 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 1,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 83,727 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21M, up from 82,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.62M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 0.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc sold 11,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.55 million, down from 1.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $94.71. About 2.09 million shares traded or 45.99% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 5,297 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fincl Architects holds 471 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 498,679 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas. Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Glenmede Tru Com Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 239 shares. Gamco Et Al has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,605 shares. Ironwood Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0.26% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 1,634 shares. Scholtz Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 12,357 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking owns 314,385 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 47,500 shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.14% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 3,658 shares. Gsa Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,301 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 23,807 shares. 83 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $659.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,393 shares to 89,916 shares, valued at $26.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on May 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Shows Momentum: Is It Part of Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For August 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WDAY, TSLA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp, Illinois-based fund reported 251,590 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate holds 1.42% or 61,208 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 200,740 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt reported 210,984 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.58% or 19,000 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 13,962 shares. 1,588 are owned by Tortoise Mgmt Ltd. Ftb Inc, a Tennessee-based fund reported 830 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Veritas Inv Management (Uk) Ltd reported 3% stake. Torray Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Sei Invs invested in 0.02% or 61,150 shares. Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 134,274 shares. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 46,593 are held by Stephens Ar.

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78M for 27.22 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $112.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) by 42,761 shares to 412,724 shares, valued at $20.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquabounty Technologies by 166,991 shares in the quarter, for a total of 317,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Tim Participacoes Sa (NYSE:TSU).