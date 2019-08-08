Ithaka Group Increases Stake in Servicenow (NOW); Cadinha & Co Raised Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 2,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,046 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.77M, up from 3,917 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $903.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $33.41 during the last trading session, reaching $1826.81. About 2.99M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinised; 18/04/2018 – Amazon Just Expanded Its Business Digitally and Physically; 12/03/2018 – Senator Chuck Schumer says the world would be a ‘worse place’ without Amazon:; 04/04/2018 – The cities vying for Amazon’s HQ2 are fighting the wrong war; 19/03/2018 – Celebrity Fortnite gamer Ninja applauds Amazon’s ‘incredible play’ on Twitch; 18/05/2018 – Odds & Ends: Amazon’s Tax Compromise, The Final 20 for HQ2, An Unconventional Tech CEO, Women in Tech — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: Amazon’s ‘A+’/Stable Long-Term IDR Reflects Leading Positions in Global E-Commerce and Cloud Computing Services; 09/05/2018 – Schlage Smart Locks Gain New Amazon Alexa Voice Unlocking Skill; 25/04/2018 – MAERSK CEO UNCONCERNED AMAZON, ALIBABA TO DISRUPT BOX SHIPPING

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32M, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $6.52 during the last trading session, reaching $267.21. About 1.21 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. De Burlo Group stated it has 7,064 shares or 2.54% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag holds 1.45M shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd stated it has 4.83% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bangor Savings Bank reported 858 shares. Palisade Mgmt Limited Nj has 10,012 shares. General American Investors stated it has 18,000 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Cambridge Tru Comm reported 25,116 shares or 2.67% of all its holdings. Washington Trust has 3.12% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 29,042 shares. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 1,571 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Company accumulated 4,889 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Jw Asset Lc holds 17.95% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 19,627 shares. Whitnell And Company reported 0.43% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Orleans Mngmt Corp La reported 210 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 1,470 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cypress Management Limited Liability Co (Wy) owns 952 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $510.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 8,790 shares to 18,657 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,612 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares to 185,322 shares, valued at $23.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,309 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

