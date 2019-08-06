Ithaka Group Increases Stake in Mastercard (MA); Van Cleef Asset Managementinc Has Boosted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc bought 23,156 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 180,925 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, up from 157,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 2.28 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92M, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.76% or $7.09 during the last trading session, reaching $263.93. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–Update; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – Vipera Launches Mobile Payment System in Collaboration With Mastercard; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD SAYS RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “MasterCard (MA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “MasterCard Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard Q2 GDV increases 13% on local currency basis – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “MasterCard Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard Incorporated 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 16,971 shares to 265,997 shares, valued at $42.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Churchill Management reported 44,682 shares stake. 710,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Confluence Investment Mgmt has 1.08% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Putnam Ltd has invested 0.03% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Invesco reported 0.26% stake. Trust Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 0.07% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 2,488 shares. First Trust reported 5,876 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 95,751 are owned by Atwood & Palmer Incorporated. Guardian Life Of America reported 2,603 shares. 11,975 are held by Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Llc. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 1.26 million shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Grp Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 623,321 shares. 6,116 are held by Cetera Advisors Ltd Llc. Pitcairn Communication has 0.29% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,164 shares. 12,089 were accumulated by Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Llc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 5 sales for $28.36 million activity. Shares for $413,560 were bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Weyerhaeuser Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 revenue misses; sees housing growth ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investors Who Bought Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Weyerhaeuser Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridges Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Montgomery Invest Mngmt reported 61,046 shares. Ameriprise owns 1.07M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Neville Rodie Shaw Inc invested 0.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Estabrook Management reported 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,074 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Kings Point Management, a New York-based fund reported 500 shares. Sei Communications holds 0.05% or 530,841 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 17,290 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd holds 0% or 12,948 shares in its portfolio. 6,719 are owned by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Moody Bancshares Division reported 10,334 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 1.70M shares.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Van Cleef Asset Managementinc, which manages about $323.12M and $431.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 3,799 shares to 28,797 shares, valued at $2.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 14,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 893,916 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VDE).