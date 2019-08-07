Ithaka Group Increases Holding in Burlington Stores (BURL); Salient Trust Company Lta Lifted Its Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 15.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 20,314 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 149,397 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.21 million, up from 129,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $81.4. About 2.33M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Calls Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – THE EUR 300 MLN INVESTMENT INCLUDED CONSTRUCTION OF 3 BUILDINGS; FACILITY IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL BY END OF 2018; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Facility to Be Fully Operational by End of 2018; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 29/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – IT IS PROPOSED THAT 14 NOMINEES FOR DIRECTOR ARE ELECTED AT ANNUAL MEETING, INCLUDING A NEW NOMINEE

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $174.92. About 315,020 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE REDUCED UTX, PBYI, FB, WFC, BURL IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores 1Q Rev $1.52B

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 47,367 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 1.01M shares stake. Manufacturers Life Ins The stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Burns J W & Incorporated Ny has 0.53% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Stonebridge Management Inc reported 3,336 shares. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.06% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 1,040 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 13,414 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Allstate Corporation invested in 0.04% or 17,390 shares. Moreover, Thomasville Bancorp has 0.42% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 25,961 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Company reported 7,161 shares. Dupont Capital holds 0.28% or 139,425 shares. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Moreover, Cambridge Trust Communications has 0.03% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4,547 shares to 185,603 shares, valued at $19.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 15,524 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,314 shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares to 72,370 shares, valued at $13.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,235 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 114,248 shares. Penn Cap Mngmt invested in 9,023 shares or 0.41% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.03% or 164,821 shares in its portfolio. Indiana-based Old Natl Natl Bank In has invested 0.01% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Ithaka Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Bridgeway Management reported 246,920 shares stake. Aperio Group Limited Company holds 0.02% or 25,341 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 7,494 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cls Invs Llc invested in 0% or 67 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors has 350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt owns 61,900 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 3,545 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.37 million activity.

