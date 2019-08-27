Ithaka Group Increased Its Autodesk (ADSK) Position by $12.41 Million as Share Value Declined; As Vmware (VMW) Market Value Declined, Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Cut Its Position

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $147.8. About 2.03 million shares traded or 9.95% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 11C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Rev $553.8M; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 REVENUE UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,455 MLN- $2,505 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 2.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 107,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.45M, down from 110,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $132.8. About 2.37M shares traded or 53.70% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 21/03/2018 – VMware Introduces lndustry’s First Intelligence-Driven Digital Workspace to Empower Employee Experience and Drive Predictive Security; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-VMware Shareholder Jericho Slams Dell Technologies Deal Talks – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – Plexxi Hyperconverged Network (HCN™) Expands VMware Interoperability, Delivers on the Promise of Enterprise-Class Software-Defined Data Centers; 21/03/2018 – VentureBeat: In rumored reverse-merger with VMware, Dell casts itself as industry’s contrarian; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 28/03/2018 – Computer Design & Integration LLC Technical Experts Honored for Contributions to the VMware Community; 05/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: VMware’s Longtime Networking Chief Exits For A Position At Google; 21/05/2018 – Carl Icahn reveals the size of his position in VMware on CNBC’s “Halftime Report” on Monday; 12/05/2018 – Express-Tribune: VMware CFO likely to turn down Uber finance chief job; 19/04/2018 – UBER IS SAID TO SELECT VMWARE’S ROWE AS CFO FOR PLANNED ’19 IPO

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “VMware Delivers a Hybrid Cloud Platform Powering Next-Generation Hybrid IT – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Investors are so bearish, itâ€™s almost time to start buying stocks again, says Bank of America – MarketWatch” published on August 23, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “VMware Named a Leader in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CBLK, BKJ, and TRCB SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, PA Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “The Streetâ€™s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports – Live Trading News” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $658.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 5,133 shares to 162,667 shares, valued at $14.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFAV) by 36,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited reported 9,947 shares. 1,419 were reported by Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd. Hanson And Doremus Invest invested in 292 shares or 0.02% of the stock. The Tennessee-based Ftb Inc has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Jericho Cap Asset Management Limited Partnership has 8.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 984,658 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd accumulated 4,720 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 29,332 shares. Bender Robert & Assoc invested in 3.74% or 42,328 shares. Oak Limited Oh reported 1.69% stake. 1,115 were accumulated by Edgestream Ltd Partnership. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1,807 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 135,831 shares. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 100 shares. Charles Schwab Invest has 0.03% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Freestone Cap Ltd has 0.04% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Autodesk, Inc. (ADSK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Autodesk Integrates BuildingConnected with PlanGrid to Streamline Workflows Between Preconstruction and Field Teams – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche cuts Autodesk after checks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.