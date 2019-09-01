Ithaka Group Increased Holding in Autodesk (ADSK) by $12.41 Million; Lakeland Inds (LAKE) Stake Held by Parthenon Llc

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 2.61 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Nutanix, Autodesk Sag as Reports Fail to Impress — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Rev $550M-$560M; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 17/05/2018 – Autodesk Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Parthenon Llc increased its stake in Lakeland Inds Inc (LAKE) by 103.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parthenon Llc bought 43,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% . The hedge fund held 85,538 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.00 million, up from 41,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parthenon Llc who had been investing in Lakeland Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 2,090 shares traded. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) has declined 20.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LAKE News: 23/04/2018 – High finance with new notes for fell country of Lakeland; 24/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 USGS: M 1.0 – 8km W of Lakeland Village, California; 06/04/2018 – Lakeland Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lakeland Health Partners with HelioMetrics® to Protect Patients from Drug Diversion; 16/04/2018 – Lakeland Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 64c; 28/05/2018 – Hometown Source: Lakeland U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran served during Iraq tour; 22/05/2018 – Summit Trail Advisors Buys 1.2% Position in Lakeland Industries; 16/04/2018 – LAKELAND INDUSTRIES INC LAKE.O – NET SALES FOR 4Q18 OF $25.2 MLN INCREASED 23.9% FROM $20.3 MLN IN 4Q17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lakeland Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAKE)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 365,694 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Northeast Fin Consultants reported 6,830 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 30,570 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Management Ks reported 0.26% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Morgan Stanley holds 0.07% or 1.70 million shares in its portfolio. 19,458 were reported by Beck Mngmt Lc. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 58,359 shares. Srs Limited Co stated it has 5% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Ser Automobile Association reported 0.25% stake. State Street Corp holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 8.54M shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc reported 1,842 shares stake. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 164,206 shares. 59,380 are held by Trillium Asset Llc. Parnassus Invs Ca, California-based fund reported 600,000 shares. Central Bank And owns 2,653 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Square Inc. Class A by 5,274 shares to 191,008 shares, valued at $14.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,477 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold LAKE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 4.85 million shares or 1.88% more from 4.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Limited Co (Trc) has 0.01% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 7,755 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 84,057 shares. Renaissance Limited, New York-based fund reported 511,492 shares. Us Bancshares De invested 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Co has invested 0% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). First Wilshire Securities Inc has 0.54% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 133,779 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). 1,967 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Ariel Ltd Com reported 969,863 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs has invested 0.02% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). North Star Investment Management stated it has 0.28% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE). First Trust Lp holds 13,616 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 45,188 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) for 10,400 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE).