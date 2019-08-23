Ithaka Group Increased By $2.81 Million Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding; Shorts at Sykes Enterprises (SYKE) Raised By 5.19%

Ithaka Group Llc increased Servicenow Inc. (NOW) stake by 10.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 11,436 shares as Servicenow Inc. (NOW)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 122,999 shares with $30.32 million value, up from 111,563 last quarter. Servicenow Inc. now has $50.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.06% or $8.09 during the last trading session, reaching $272.73. About 723,729 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 16/04/2018 – ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Subscription Streaming Service Now Available on Roku Devices; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY SHR $0.06; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 08/03/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $196 FROM $180; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) had an increase of 5.19% in short interest. SYKE’s SI was 1.51 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.19% from 1.43M shares previously. With 144,700 avg volume, 10 days are for Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)’s short sellers to cover SYKE’s short positions. The SI to Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s float is 3.82%. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $28.83. About 4,937 shares traded. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has declined 4.10% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SYKE News: 28/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Altisource Residential, Sykes Enterprises, Gibraltar Industries, Silicon Laboratori; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $0.31 TO $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2-Adj EPS $2.10; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $1.40 TO $1.50; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, CO SEES DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF APPROXIMATELY $0.11 TO $0.14; 07/05/2018 – Sykes Enterprises Sees 2Q EPS 11c-EPS 14c; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES – FOR THE TWELVE MONTHS ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, CO SEES NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $2.00 TO $2.10; 02/04/2018 – Dycom Names Richard K. Sykes as Director; 07/03/2018 ANDREWS SYKES GROUP PLC ANSY.L – MICHAEL PASSED AWAY ON MONDAY, 5 MARCH 2017 FOLLOWING A SHORT ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – SYKES ENTERPRISES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 11C TO 14C, EST. 39C

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The Company’s customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. It has a 22.7 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ services and products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated shares while 49 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 37.40 million shares or 0.86% less from 37.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 134,137 shares stake. Goldman Sachs Inc holds 0% or 308,766 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 360,556 shares. 47,966 are held by Kbc Gp Nv. Fifth Third Financial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Prudential Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 13,655 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Prns Lc has 0.32% invested in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 54,812 shares. Tiaa Cref has invested 0% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Fmr Limited Liability Co has 254 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0.02% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Foundry Prns Llc reported 250,088 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.01% in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE). Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Among 2 analysts covering Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sykes Enterprises Inc has $3600 highest and $31 lowest target. $33.50’s average target is 16.20% above currents $28.83 stock price. Sykes Enterprises Inc had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, April 12 by SunTrust.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 11,426 shares to 185,322 valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Square Inc. Class A stake by 5,274 shares and now owns 191,008 shares. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) was reduced too.

