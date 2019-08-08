Ithaka Group Increased Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding By $7.86 Million; Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Ithaka Group Llc increased Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) stake by 65.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 50,411 shares as Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)’s stock rose 6.27%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 127,470 shares with $19.97M value, up from 77,059 last quarter. Burlington Stores Inc. now has $11.69B valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $176.09. About 551,897 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – Burlington Stores to Open 35-40 Net New Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 TO 10 PCT; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 91C TO 95C, EST. 92C

Among 2 analysts covering Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Black Stone Minerals had 3 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, March 7. See Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) latest ratings:

18/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform New Target: $23 Initiates Coverage On

13/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

07/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $22 Maintain

The stock increased 2.05% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $14.43. About 165,229 shares traded. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) has declined 12.99% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical BSM News: 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q NET INCOME/SUB UNIT 13C; 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q Rev $114.5M; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $114.5 MLN VS $124.6 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 10/05/2018 – BSM TECHNOLOGIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.021; 21/04/2018 – DJ Black Stone Minerals LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSM); 07/05/2018 – Black Stone Minerals 1Q EPS 13c; 07/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS 1Q PRODUCTION 42.4 MBOE/D; 21/05/2018 – BLACK STONE MINERALS LP BSM.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 19/04/2018 Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Schedules Earnings Call for First Quarter of 2018; Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor

More notable recent Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Declares Distribution for Common Units And Schedules Earnings Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Black Stone Minerals: Oil Could Ignite The Fire – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Completes Conversion of Subordinated Units into Common Units – Business Wire” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.97 billion. The firm owns mineral interests in approximately 15.5 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.5 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.5 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States. It has a 9.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a total estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,425 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Among 10 analysts covering Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Burlington Stores had 21 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cowen & Co. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $201 target in Thursday, March 7 report. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Citigroup. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $162 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. DA Davidson maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Thursday, March 7. DA Davidson has “Buy” rating and $193 target. UBS maintained Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) rating on Monday, March 25. UBS has “Sell” rating and $131 target. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of BURL in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.37 million activity. 20,000 shares valued at $3.37 million were sold by Kingsbury Thomas on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.