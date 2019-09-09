Ithaka Group Has Upped Position in Burlington Stores (BURL) as Stock Rose; As Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Share Price Rose, Holder Moreno Evelyn V Lowered Its Stake by $525,250

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $201.1. About 382,687 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY Sales Up 9%-10%; 10/05/2018 – Mirae Asset Adds Burlington Stores, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $128; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05 TO $1.09, EST. 99C; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9.7 TO 10.5 PCT; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – MERCHANDISE INVENTORIES AT FISCAL 2017 YEAR-END WERE $753 MLN VS $702 MLN LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $146 TARGET PRICE

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 27.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V sold 2,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 7,250 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.82% or $8.65 during the last trading session, reaching $217.64. About 521,151 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 25/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP EW.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM RATING; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $250.18M for 44.60 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

