Ithaka Group Has Upped Its Stake in Servicenow (NOW) by $2.81 Million; As Insmed (INSM) Stock Value Declined, Foresite Capital Management Ii Lowered Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $8.14 during the last trading session, reaching $265.86. About 2.38 million shares traded or 41.81% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ ServiceNow Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOW)

Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc decreased its stake in Insmed Incorporated (INSM) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc sold 48,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.70% . The hedge fund held 919,436 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.73M, down from 967,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foresite Capital Management Ii Llc who had been investing in Insmed Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.51% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $17.41. About 2.76M shares traded or 134.21% up from the average. Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) has declined 9.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.30% the S&P500. Some Historical INSM News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Insmed Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INSM); 14/03/2018 Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q Research and Development Expenses $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – lnsmed Announces FDA Acceptance for Filing of New Drug Application for ALIS in NTM Lung Disease Caused by MAC; 22/05/2018 – Insmed Announces Presentations at the American Thoracic Society 2018 International Conference; 02/05/2018 – Insmed 1Q-End Cash and Cash Equivalents $686.6M; 29/03/2018 – INSMED – ANTICIPATES RECEIVING A SIX-MONTH PRIORITY REVIEW AND THAT NDA WILL BE REVIEWED BY DIVISION OF ANTI-INFECTIVE PRODUCTS; 17/05/2018 – lnsmed Appoints Leo Lee to its Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – INSMED 1Q R&D EXPENSES $30.1M; 16/05/2018 – INSMED REPORTS FDA ACCEPTANCE FOR FILING OF NDA FOR ALIS IN NTM

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,957 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone has invested 0.01% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.16% or 4,159 shares. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Cambridge Invest Rech Inc holds 8,074 shares. Whittier Trust owns 16,303 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 11,446 shares. Zevenbergen Investments Limited Liability Corporation has 3.22% invested in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) for 368,638 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Northern Tru holds 0.07% or 1.09 million shares. Schroder Invest Management Group Inc holds 0% or 7,687 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Lp reported 0.14% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 260,208 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Davenport Ltd accumulated 0% or 1,594 shares. Frontier Ltd Liability Company stated it has 519,113 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $7.06 million activity. 22,000 shares were sold by LUDDY FREDERIC B, worth $5.06M on Monday, February 11. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $1.53 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Thursday, February 7.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $137,500 activity.