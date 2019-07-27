Ithaka Group Has Upped By $5.14 Million Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding; Intercontinentalexchange Group (ICE) Sentiment Is 1.21

Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc (ICE) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 323 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 268 sold and decreased positions in Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 469.49 million shares, down from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Intercontinentalexchange Group Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 23 to 8 for a decrease of 15. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 220 Increased: 234 New Position: 89.

Ithaka Group Llc increased Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stake by 15.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 43,916 shares as Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 321,999 shares with $37.98M value, up from 278,083 last quarter. Microsoft Corporation now has $ valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $141.34. About 19.04 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/05/2018 – Savvius Appoints Former Microsoft Executive Colin Boone to Lead Sales in the Americas; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella says ‘trust’ will push the company ahead of Amazon and Google in cloud; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 25/04/2018 – Zadara Announces GDPR Compliant Storage-as-a-Service Solution; 17/04/2018 – Mary Jo Foley: Some more Microsoft reorg moves — more teams moving under JoeB, sources say:; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s Bl360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q REV. $26.82B, EST. $25.78B

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 30 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, April 25. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 12 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Thursday, January 31. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 19 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $15200 target. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Thursday, April 25 report.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity. $28.35M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connors Investor has 2.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 134,375 shares. Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt stated it has 6.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New England Private Wealth Advsr Llc has 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 10,448 shares. Bamco holds 230,208 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm accumulated 153,157 shares. Marsico Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 2.77% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Summit Strategies stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Nexus Inv Mngmt holds 4.71% or 270,283 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 10,055 shares. Shayne & Ltd Llc owns 18,032 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio. 24,361 are owned by Clean Yield. Boltwood Capital has invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Davidson Advisors has 4.84% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sprucegrove Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.48% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 49,804 shares to 93,309 valued at $24.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) stake by 1,319 shares and now owns 62,883 shares. Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) was reduced too.

Cortland Associates Inc Mo holds 6.85% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for 556,852 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 6.27 million shares or 5.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Crescent Park Management L.P. has 4.57% invested in the company for 341,864 shares. The California-based Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc has invested 4.25% in the stock. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 51,763 shares.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ICE’s profit will be $513.12 million for 24.61 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.09% negative EPS growth.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Israel, Canada, and Singapore. The company has market cap of $50.52 billion. It operates in two divisions, Trading and Clearing, and Data and Listings. It has a 25.66 P/E ratio. The firm operates marketplaces for trading and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

