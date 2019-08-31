Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Splunk (SPLK) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Idexx Labs (IDXX) Holder Davis R M Has Cut Holding by $1.78 Million as Share Value Rose

Davis R M Inc decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Corp (IDXX) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis R M Inc sold 7,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 144,971 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.42 million, down from 152,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis R M Inc who had been investing in Idexx Labs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $289.74. About 240,823 shares traded. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical IDXX News: 22/04/2018 – DJ IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDXX); 04/05/2018 – IDEXX MAINTAINS 2018 REPORTED REV. GUIDANCE $2,205M – $2,245M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs 1Q Net $89.5M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $537.7M, EST. $524.8M; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Raises 2018 View To EPS $4.06-EPS $4.20; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABS 1Q REV. $538M; 26/03/2018 IDEXX Launches SDMA in the Point of Care in the United Kingdom and Ireland with IDEXX Catalyst® SDMA Test; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.12, REV VIEW $2.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX Labs Backs 2018 Rev $2.205B-$2.245B; 04/05/2018 – IDEXX LABORATORIES INC IDXX.O RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $4.06 TO $4.20

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (SPLK) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 5,686 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 117,402 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.63 million, down from 123,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.82. About 1.89 million shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/04/2018 – Splunk Customers Accelerate Business Value Through Artificial Intelligence; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inv Management Group Incorporated Ltd has invested 0.09% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Washington Capital stated it has 0.4% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc holds 0% or 74 shares in its portfolio. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 1% or 18,856 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.13% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). First Personal reported 277 shares stake. Stevens Capital Lp holds 0.28% or 53,355 shares in its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corp invested in 0.02% or 2,989 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com holds 5,175 shares. Davenport & Lc accumulated 1,640 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 140,457 shares. Pitcairn Co reported 0.11% stake. 143,000 were reported by Eulav Asset Management. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,281 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Nv has 0.01% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 36,700 shares.

More notable recent Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Checks Indicate Continued Momentum At Splunk, Wedbush Says – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Splunk (SPLK) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: SPLK, F, ULTA, TSLA, DKS – Investorplace.com” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal Nasdaq-100 Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Splunk Earnings: SPLK Stock Down Despite Q1 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 23, 2019.

More notable recent IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “IDEXX: Stay On The Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IDEXX (IDXX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lifts EPS Guidance – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why IDEXX Laboratories Stock Jumped 14% in January – Nasdaq” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IDEXX Laboratories Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDXX) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.