Ithaka Group Has Trimmed Its Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $2.68 Million as Share Value Declined; Mason Hill Advisors Has Decreased Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Position by $7.38 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 16,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13M, down from 282,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $158.06. About 4.86M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 20/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Salesforce is in advanced talks to acquire MuleSoft, with a deal possible as soon as this week; MuleSoft; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 08/03/2018 – Cellcom Israel Implements Vlocity and Salesforce for B2B and B2C Digital Transformation; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce will pay $44.89 per share for Mulesoft, a 36 percent premium; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.10M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 1.25M shares traded. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 53.71% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FSM News: 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – PRELIM FY EBITDA EUR 55 MLN, UP 148.1% VS YEAR AGO; 09/03/2018 FORTBET SAYS IT OWNS 95.84% IN FORTUNA AS OF MARCH 9; 30/05/2018 – AgileField and StarfishETL Partner to Provide FSM Integration Solutions; 10/05/2018 – FORTUNA SILVER MINES INC FVI.TO : NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$8.50 FROM C$8.25; 28/03/2018 – Ecopetrol controls spill of crude oil, mud and gas at La Fortuna, Barrancabermeja; 28/03/2018 – ECOPETROL CONTROLS SPILL OF CRUDE OIL, MUD-GAS AT LA FORTUNA,; 15/03/2018 – Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for 2017; 15/03/2018 – FORTUNA ENTERTAINMENT GROUP NV FORE.PR – FY REVENUE AT 212.4 MLN ZLOTYS, UP 100 PCT VS YEAR AGO; 02/04/2018 – Fortuna Files Form 40-F, Annual Report; 05/04/2018 – Madame Fortuna is Back; Purina and PetSmart Team Up Again to Help Consumers ‘Save a Fortune’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport & Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.70 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Ajo LP holds 0.02% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 0% stake. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 962,105 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 300 shares. Highstreet Asset Management has invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 404,903 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). 124,507 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 13,749 shares. 230,600 were accumulated by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. Mirae Asset accumulated 0.07% or 2.86M shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Arrowstreet Cap Lp holds 740,288 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $71.16M for 439.06 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 36 selling transactions for $33.65 million activity.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares to 178,058 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.