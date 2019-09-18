Ithaka Group Has Trimmed By $550,863 Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position; Suvretta Capital Management Has Decreased By $17.18 Million Its Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding

Suvretta Capital Management Llc decreased Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) stake by 13.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suvretta Capital Management Llc sold 409,000 shares as Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)’s stock rose 16.71%. The Suvretta Capital Management Llc holds 2.67 million shares with $114.69 million value, down from 3.08M last quarter. Boston Scientific Corp now has $59.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.71. About 1.25M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Agreement To Acquire NxThera; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees 2Q EPS 21c-EPS 23c; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific to Pay $150M Upfront in nVision Medical Deal; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) stake by 1.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 291 shares as Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 25,229 shares with $47.77 million value, down from 25,520 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc. now has $896.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $10.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1811.8. About 637,472 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 17/04/2018 – Amazon Launches the International Shopping Experience in the Amazon Shopping App; 20/05/2018 – M2E Joins Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 22/05/2018 – Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine Teams Up with Audible to Highlight Captivating Performances Meant to Be Heard; 09/05/2018 – This Amazon exec thinks taxing corporations to combat rising gentrification and homelessness is “super dangerous.”; 28/03/2018 – IF CURRENT LOSSES HOLD, AMAZON IS SET TO LOSE MORE THAN $45 BLN IN MARKET VALUE, SINCE TUESDAY’S CLOSE; 06/04/2018 – Greycroft’s Patricof says Amazon could be helping to destroy ‘the fabric of America’; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 12/04/2018 – Third Avenue Is Betting on Amazon Putting Its HQ2 in Washington; 26/05/2018 – Orlando Police scramble to defend Amazon facial recognition pilot. Via @verge:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tanaka Mgmt accumulated 460 shares. 132 were reported by South Street Ltd Liability Corporation. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 3.38% or 160,188 shares in its portfolio. Benin Management Corporation reported 1,313 shares. 14,415 are owned by Selkirk Mgmt Limited Liability. Ithaka Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 25,229 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Mgmt has 4,264 shares for 1.21% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.19% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,918 shares. 1,973 were accumulated by Cap Planning Limited. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Company holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,500 shares. Courage Capital Limited Liability invested in 3.22% or 1,000 shares. Sarasin And Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 67,989 shares or 2.25% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 2.8% or 332,723 shares. Wendell David Assoc has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,195 shares. Advisory Ntwk Lc holds 1.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 10,767 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2273.13’s average target is 25.46% above currents $1811.8 stock price. Amazon had 13 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by DA Davidson. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) rating on Friday, June 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $2300 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on Tuesday, September 3 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Bank of America.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.47 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased Sea Ltd stake by 660,040 shares to 1.23M valued at $40.72 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Iqvia Hldgs Inc stake by 446,310 shares and now owns 1.10 million shares. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Put) (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33M for 28.10 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific has $5000 highest and $43 lowest target. $47.25’s average target is 10.63% above currents $42.71 stock price. Boston Scientific had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 27 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Tuesday, June 18, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James.