Ithaka Group Has Raised Nvidia (NVDA) Holding By $384,908; Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity Partners has $4600 highest and $4200 lowest target. $44’s average target is 21.72% above currents $36.15 stock price. Crestwood Equity Partners had 4 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Bank of America. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, July 31 to “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) on Friday, August 23 to “Outperform” rating. See Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) latest ratings:

Ithaka Group Llc increased Nvidia Corp (NVDA) stake by 2.79% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 2,347 shares as Nvidia Corp (NVDA)’s stock declined 6.51%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 86,526 shares with $14.21 million value, up from 84,179 last quarter. Nvidia Corp now has $108.82 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.27% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $178.69. About 5.36 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 28/03/2018 – Nvidia Feels the Pain of Tech’s Great Success — Heard on the Street; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia temporarily halts self-driving tests globally; 29/03/2018 – Uber avoids legal battle with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA 1Q REV. $3.21B, EST. $2.90B; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – INFERENCE GPU SHIPMENTS TO CLOUD SERVICE PROVIDERS MORE THAN DOUBLED FROM LAST QUARTER – CFO, CONF CALL; 30/05/2018 – Supermicro Shows Industry’s First Scale-Up Al and Machine Learning Systems based on the Latest Generation CPUs and NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs for Superior Performance and Density; 28/03/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Tesla and Nvidia among the worst hit in Tuesday’s tech sell-off amid fresh concerns over driverless cars; 21/04/2018 – DJ NVIDIA Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVDA); 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 27/03/2018 – GTC 2018: Liqid and lnspur to Offer Composable GPU-Centric Rack-Scale Solution Powered by NVIDIA Graphics Processing Technology

Among 10 analysts covering NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. NVIDIA has $21600 highest and $14500 lowest target. $186’s average target is 4.09% above currents $178.69 stock price. NVIDIA had 17 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, May 14 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. DZ Bank downgraded the stock to “Sell” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, August 21 by Benchmark. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Cascend. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) rating on Friday, August 16. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $18000 target. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Susquehanna. The stock of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, September 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.17% or 2.63 million shares. Family Firm invested in 1,885 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 15,800 shares. Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Seatown Hldgs Pte Limited stated it has 1.16% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Monetary Grp Inc reported 4,690 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 443,991 shares. M&T Natl Bank reported 43,137 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Roosevelt Inv Gru has invested 0.17% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baltimore accumulated 18,587 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc reported 51,826 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 49,682 shares. Stratos Wealth holds 0.12% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 16,609 shares. Citadel Advsrs Llc holds 752,178 shares. Dorsey Whitney Tru Ltd Liability has 5,907 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

The stock increased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.15. About 58,209 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 5.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It has a 12.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.