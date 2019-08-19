Ithaka Group Has Raised Its Stake in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) by $5.06 Million as Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Weatherstone Capital Management Has Lowered Position by $924,294

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $493.14. About 699,763 shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Weatherstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherstone Capital Management sold 7,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 4,449 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $525,000, down from 12,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $138.1. About 15.28 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents; 09/04/2018 – Prodware broadens its analyst coverage with Arrowhead; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 07/05/2018 – DJI And Microsoft Partner To Bring Advanced Drone Technology To The Enterprise; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Unveils Biggest Reorganization in Years as Myerson Out

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “When Reverse Actually Means Drive – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/25/2019: KN, NOK, FB, MSFT, SNE, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabalex Capital Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 5.11% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Howe Rusling Inc has 2.94% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 144,070 shares. Blackrock Inc holds 498.90 million shares. Allen Ltd Company stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Scharf Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 6.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 833 are owned by Kwmg Limited Liability. Payden Rygel has invested 2.98% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wilsey Asset Management Incorporated invested 12.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Duff & Phelps Investment Communication has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schwartz Counsel stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 4.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 30,000 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Company reported 3,795 shares. 46,300 were accumulated by Cornerstone Invest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Shufro Rose Co Ltd Liability Co has 1.38% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,503 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 11.97M shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares to 117,402 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,370 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW).

More notable recent Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Instruments Drive Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Warren Buffett – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MS, ISRG, UNP – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.