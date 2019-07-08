Ithaka Group Has Raised Its Mastercard (MA) Stake; As Boeing (BA) Share Value Declined, Lvm Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Position by $1.20 Million

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 3,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 52,944 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.19 million, down from 56,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $350.15. About 1.74 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – BOEING: RYANAIR ORDERED 25 AIRCRAFT; UTAIR AVIATION ORDERED 30; 09/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES SAYS ON APRIL 6, ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PURCHASE AGREEMENT NO. 3219, DATED FEB 1, 2013, BETWEEN AMERICAN & BOEING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – The world’s first 787-10 arrived at Changi Airport on Wednesday; 26/03/2018 – Boeing bets on Australian satellite company working to connect ‘hundreds of millions’ of IoT devices; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Intends to Purchase 10 Boeing 787-9 Jets Valued at $2.82 Billion at List Prices; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR; 06/04/2018 – BOEING GETS $12.3 BILLION AMERICAN AIR DEAL FOR 47 DREAMLINERS; 05/03/2018 – BOEING – WILL FILE LEGAL CHALLENGE RELATED TO IAM PETITION, NLRB WILL DETERMINE IF PETITION WILL PROCEED AS FILED; 30/04/2018 – BOEING ‘FULLY CONFIDENT’ IN SAFETY OF 737 FLEET: MUILENBURG; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 3,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 178,058 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.92M, up from 174,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $270.21. About 1.21M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD – GOH IS CEO OF SINGAPORE AIRLINES; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Profit Gets a Boost From Customers Traveling Abroad; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Adj EPS $1.50; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS PROVISIONAL AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES TO BE ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 18/04/2018 – Elevate to Collaborate with Mastercard on Credit Card Product for the ‘New Middle Class’; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 05/03/2018 Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mastercard Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MA)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 3.44% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 1.47 million shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Management has 0.03% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2,870 shares. State Street Corp holds 0.68% or 36.96 million shares in its portfolio. Nordea Inv Ab accumulated 1.52 million shares. Pecaut & has invested 0.76% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mathes, New York-based fund reported 15,078 shares. Yhb has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Cordasco Financial holds 78 shares. 16,800 were accumulated by Private Com Na. Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.01% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Lc invested in 6,100 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Riverpark Lc invested in 1.6% or 15,652 shares. The New York-based Cap Associate has invested 1.47% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Pictet North America, a Switzerland-based fund reported 8,699 shares.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares to 185,322 shares, valued at $23.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,957 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity.

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24M and $435.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,080 shares to 93,765 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M on Monday, February 4. The insider COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.89% or 32,549 shares in its portfolio. 20,105 were accumulated by King Wealth. Yhb Investment invested 0.12% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Taurus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has 1.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 24,810 shares. Investment Of Virginia Lc owns 3,257 shares. Towercrest Capital has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 42,460 were reported by Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc. Caprock Grp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,358 shares. Payden And Rygel has invested 0.92% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Halsey Assoc Ct holds 1.43% or 22,781 shares. Steinberg Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 7,604 shares. Essex Financial Service has invested 2.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 193,440 are owned by Guardian Company. Moreover, Exchange Inc has 0.14% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,314 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.36 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.