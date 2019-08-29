Ithaka Group Has Raised Burlington Stores (BURL) Holding; Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position in Huntsman (HUN) by $2.20 Million as Share Value Declined

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97 million, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.63B market cap company. The stock increased 18.55% or $32.15 during the last trading session, reaching $205.42. About 5.05 million shares traded or 465.46% up from the average. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores 4Q Net $240.7M; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.73-Adj EPS $5.83; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.73 TO $5.83; 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC – EXPECTS TO INVEST NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Sales Rise; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 14/03/2018 – Burlington Stores May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years

Corsair Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 64.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp sold 99,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The hedge fund held 55,260 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 155,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 1.85 million shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 29/05/2018 – Huntsman To Build New Polyurethanes Systems House In Dubai; 21/04/2018 – DJ Huntsman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HUN); 07/05/2018 – Huntsman at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q Net $274M; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec; 13/03/2018 – Huntsman: Demilec Has Annual Rev of Approximately $170 M; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S BOARD OKS RISE TO SHR REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION UP TO; 16/04/2018 – HUNTSMAN’S SR DEBT RATING RAISED TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 12/03/2018 Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to its Board of Directors; 16/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280517 – HUNTSMAN PORT NECHES

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5,686 shares to 117,402 shares, valued at $14.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,883 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb has invested 0% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Stephens Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com reported 1% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0.04% or 285,131 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cambridge Inv Advisors has 0% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Prudential Financial reported 13,708 shares. Brookstone Capital Mngmt accumulated 2,323 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 14,108 shares. Utah Retirement, Utah-based fund reported 12,567 shares. Raymond James And holds 0.02% or 89,329 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 425 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has invested 0.17% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Two Sigma Secs Lc owns 1,694 shares. Samlyn Limited Company has invested 3.72% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). First Mercantile Tru stated it has 1,155 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0.23% or 10.17M shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perspecta Inc by 23,025 shares to 360,901 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 30,159 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment owns 86,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.02% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment reported 84,384 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Systematic Fincl Limited Partnership holds 685,936 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. 51,200 are owned by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 5.77 million shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 11,341 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 35,925 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 514,863 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation owns 41,764 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 25,219 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York invested in 0.05% or 15,101 shares. First Wilshire Securities Mgmt reported 263,266 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).