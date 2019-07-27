Ithaka Group Has Lowered Salesforce.Com (CRM) Holding by $2.68 Million as Shares Declined; As Entegra Finl (ENFC) Stock Rose, Gendell Jeffrey L Upped Position

Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in Entegra Finl Corp (ENFC) by 58.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gendell Jeffrey L bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,145 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 34,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L who had been investing in Entegra Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.50M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 3,827 shares traded. Entegra Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:ENFC) has risen 4.27% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical ENFC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Entegra Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENFC); 19/04/2018 Entegra Financial 1Q EPS 51c; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY CORE SHR $0.53; 19/04/2018 – ENTEGRA FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY SHR $0.51

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 16,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 265,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.13M, down from 282,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.73M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 EPS 91c-EPS 93c; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce for Mulesoft: A Pricey Deal? — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Rev $12.66B-$12.71B; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $0.91 TO $0.93; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce.com (CRM) Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire MuleSoft (Transcript)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions Fincl accumulated 103,574 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Laurion Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 4,395 shares. 63,314 were accumulated by American Insurance Communications Tx. 1.14 million were reported by Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt Inc holds 0.58% or 12,611 shares in its portfolio. Ssi Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,422 shares. Fincl Bank has invested 0.04% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Botty Investors Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 772 shares. Cadinha & Company Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,135 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Limited Liability has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Kemnay Advisory Services invested in 88,452 shares or 3.01% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Co holds 8,122 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prns Lp accumulated 0.07% or 10,023 shares. Toth Advisory invested in 0.01% or 160 shares. Montag Caldwell Ltd Llc reported 2.24% stake.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10 million for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 3,597 shares to 178,058 shares, valued at $41.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 80,086 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 selling transactions for $20.43 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH on Wednesday, February 6. Another trade for 6,331 shares valued at $1.03M was made by Harris Parker on Tuesday, February 12. 10,000 shares valued at $1.56M were sold by Benioff Marc on Friday, February 1. Roos John Victor sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Thursday, January 31. Another trade for 846 shares valued at $134,514 was made by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, February 6. Conway Craig had sold 200 shares worth $32,216.

Gendell Jeffrey L, which manages about $721.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lsb Inds Inc (NYSE:LXU) by 184,041 shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $14.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 17,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,567 shares, and cut its stake in Cit Group Inc (Call).