Ithaka Group Has Lowered Its Illumina (ILMN) Position by $628,370; Meritage Portfolio Management Increased Dollar General (DG) Holding by $1.50 Million

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 2,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 67,957 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, down from 69,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $9.14 during the last trading session, reaching $279.44. About 1.22M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q Rev $782M; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 15/05/2018 – ILLUMINA BUYS EDICO GENOME TO ACCELERATE GENOMIC DATA ANALYSIS; 09/05/2018 – CareDx expands NGS Transplant Product Offerings; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.45, EST. $1.02; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 29.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 12,637 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 55,807 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.50 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 27/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: One dead following shooting at northeast side Dollar General; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Net $712.2M

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11,436 shares to 122,999 shares, valued at $30.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 50,411 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,470 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31 billion and $986.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV) by 1,520 shares to 733 shares, valued at $209,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P Dividend Etf (SDY) by 17,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dvd E (DVY).