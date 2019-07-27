Ithaka Group Has Lowered By $8.64 Million Its Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Position; Banbury Partners Has Lowered Its New York Times Co (NYT) Position

Banbury Partners Llc decreased New York Times Co (NYT) stake by 42.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Banbury Partners Llc sold 434,686 shares as New York Times Co (NYT)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Banbury Partners Llc holds 590,203 shares with $19.39 million value, down from 1.02M last quarter. New York Times Co now has $5.89B valuation. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.46. About 976,873 shares traded. The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) has risen 48.81% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NYT News: 25/05/2018 – UNDER DEAL U.S. WOULD ALLOW ZTE TO BUY AMERICAN PRODUCTS -NEW YORK TIMES, CITING PERSON FAMILIAR; 12/04/2018 – NYT/@realDonaldTrump: If I wanted to fire Robert Mueller in December, as reported by the Failing New York Times, I would have fired him. Just more Fake News from a biased newspaper! – ! $NYT; 30/04/2018 – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Saudi Arabia to resolve its ongoing dispute with Qatar, according to a New York Times report; 16/04/2018 – New York Times, New Yorker Share Pulitzer for Sexual-Harassment Coverage; 20/03/2018 – Beginning in 2014, Cambridge Analytica obtained data on 50 million Facebook users via means that deceived both the users and Facebook, the New York Times and London’s Observer reported on Saturday; 09/04/2018 – WINK News: BREAKING: The FBI raided President Trump’s lawyer’s office, the New York Times reports. More:…; 16/05/2018 – Meet The New York Times’s `Newsroom Ham’; 02/05/2018 – Contests: The Ninth Annual New York Times Summer Reading Contest; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Doug Morris’ New Label to Be Based in New York Times Building; 29/03/2018 – Shulkin offered a parting shot Thursday in an op-ed for The New York Times

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) stake by 39.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 47,488 shares as Alibaba Group Holding (BABA)’s stock rose 4.84%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 72,370 shares with $13.20M value, down from 119,858 last quarter. Alibaba Group Holding now has $465.36 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA TO COOPERATE ON E-COMMERCE SERVICES; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Expects Revenue to Jump in the Next Year–Update; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 05/04/2018 – First Class of Asian Entrepreneurs Graduates from UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School’s eFounders Fellowship Program; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Alibaba at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc increased Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 8,882 shares to 37,977 valued at $21.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) stake by 80,086 shares and now owns 157,170 shares. Paypal Holdings Inc. was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. HSBC maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, March 14. HSBC has “Buy” rating and $199 target. UBS maintained the shares of BABA in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Raymond James. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Robert W. Baird. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Macquarie Research. As per Tuesday, May 7, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold NYT shares while 62 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 144.64 million shares or 2.17% more from 141.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Invest Advisory Service holds 0.02% or 1,000 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.01% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Strs Ohio accumulated 19,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn invested 0% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Peoples Fin Ser Corp has 0.01% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) or 17,981 shares. Ftb Advsr accumulated 226 shares. Fil accumulated 469 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). Moreover, Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) for 600 shares. Moreover, Aqr Management Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT). 2,960 were reported by Westport Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Franklin reported 48,001 shares. Barometer Management Incorporated owns 265,100 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 919,835 shares.

Analysts await The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. NYT’s profit will be $31.54 million for 46.66 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by The New York Times Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.28 million activity. Caputo Roland A. had sold 11,580 shares worth $360,535 on Monday, February 11. Shares for $460,736 were sold by BENTEN R ANTHONY on Monday, February 11.