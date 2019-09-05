Ithaka Group Has Lowered By $459,012 Its Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Holding; Md Sass Investors Services Boosted Its 58 Com (WUBA) Holding

Md Sass Investors Services Inc increased 58 Com Inc (WUBA) stake by 2.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Md Sass Investors Services Inc acquired 6,352 shares as 58 Com Inc (WUBA)’s stock declined 20.77%. The Md Sass Investors Services Inc holds 317,916 shares with $20.88M value, up from 311,564 last quarter. 58 Com Inc now has $8.01B valuation. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 113,637 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA) stake by 2.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc sold 1,319 shares as Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA)’s stock rose 4.27%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 62,883 shares with $21.93M value, down from 64,202 last quarter. Ulta Beauty Inc. now has $13.73B valuation. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.57 during the last trading session, reaching $233.33. About 756,644 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2018 (ULTA); 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ. EPS $2.75; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Approves New Shr Repurchase Authorization of $625M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – COMPANY ISSUES ONE-TIME BONUSES FOR HOURLY ASSOCIATES; 05/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/03/2018 – The New League: Ulta Beauty’s Masstige Players; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY 4Q ADJ EPS $2.75, EST. $2.79; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty Profit Rises on U.S. Tax Law, Sales Increase–Earnings Review

Among 19 analysts covering Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Ulta Beauty Inc has $380 highest and $23500 lowest target. $312.55’s average target is 33.95% above currents $233.33 stock price. Ulta Beauty Inc had 32 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Atlantic Securities given on Friday, August 30. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, August 30. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Morgan Stanley. Loop Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $315 target in Friday, March 15 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 30.

Analysts await Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.63 EPS, up 20.64% or $0.45 from last year’s $2.18 per share. ULTA’s profit will be $154.77 million for 22.18 P/E if the $2.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.76 actual EPS reported by Ulta Beauty, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “2 Reasons to Buy the Dip in Ulta Beauty Stock – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ULTA, CXO, NOC – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday’s Vital Data: Ulta, Workday and Shopify – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: What to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Comps Growth Likely to Fuel Ulta Beauty’s (ULTA) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ULTA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 49.65 million shares or 8.41% less from 54.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hl Service Limited Liability reported 11,272 shares stake. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com holds 0.03% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 60,568 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested in 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Hhr Asset Lc has invested 0.98% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Suntrust Banks has 1,994 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Financial Bank has invested 0.15% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Limited Liability Com stated it has 4,092 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 833 are owned by Williams Jones Ltd Liability Corp. Axa holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 16,908 shares. Buckingham Mgmt has invested 0.22% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Walleye Trading Lc owns 5,375 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Lc owns 13,152 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0.05% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). 32,392 are held by Azimuth Cap Limited.

Md Sass Investors Services Inc decreased Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) stake by 137,135 shares to 11,500 valued at $1.32 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Qorvo Inc stake by 44,630 shares and now owns 280,916 shares. Packaging Corp Amer (NYSE:PKG) was reduced too.