Ithaka Group Has Lifted Position in Servicenow (NOW) as Stock Price Rose; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Boosted Its Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stake by $8.20 Million; Shares Rose

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $48.97. About 19.57M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – The bank’s top picks growth picks include Micron, Netflix and Amazon; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 21/05/2018 – MICRON BOOSTS 3Q FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – AMD to release patches to fix some chip flaws uncovered by CTS Labs; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 17/03/2018 – Interview: Micron unruffled by rise of Chinese chipmakers; 11/04/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Micron Technology to ‘BB+’ From ‘BB’

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.40 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SEES FY2018 SUBSCRIPTION GAAP REVENUES $2,400 MLN – $2,415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 50,847 shares. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt has invested 0.79% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Cadence Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 5,427 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.14% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 1.26M shares. Wellington Shields Management Limited Company has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Calamos Advisors Limited has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). The Illinois-based Zacks has invested 0.17% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Wafra stated it has 0.54% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Platinum Inv Mgmt owns 2.5% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 2.56M shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.09% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 484,515 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 4.58M shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology Lp holds 0.16% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) or 41,383 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Andra Ap invested in 0.19% or 155,300 shares.

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Micron (MU) Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards for the Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Micron Technology Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MU, MA, URI – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Micron Stock Worth the Ride? – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s Why Investors Should Buy Micron Stock While Itâ€™s Still Down on Dip – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 315,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19,661 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,487 shares, and cut its stake in Hp Inc (Call).

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares to 25,520 shares, valued at $45.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 185,322 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..