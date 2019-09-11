Ithaka Group Has Lifted Position in Autodesk (ADSK) by $12.41 Million; As F M C (FMC) Stock Rose, S&T Bank Cut Its Position

S&T Bank decreased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 8.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank sold 7,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 81,795 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, down from 89,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 563,451 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp.: Agricultural Solutions 1Q Boosted by Strong Customer Demand, Lower Operating Costs; 15/05/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP EXPECTS BY END-2018 80% OF ITS 2020 LITHIUM HYDROXIDE CAPACITY WILL BE COMMITTED UNDER LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – CEO; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 30/05/2018 – FMC Announces Appointment of Sara Ponessa as General Counsel for FMC Lithium; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Position in FMC; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 29/03/2018 – FMC Corp. Sees 1Q Adjusted EPS Topping High End of $1.45-$1.59 View; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – CARA WILL SOLELY PROMOTE KORSUVA INJECTION IN ALL NON-FMC CLINICS IN U.S. AND RETAIN ALL PROFITS FROM THOSE SALES; 29/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.48 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) by 103.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 80,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 157,170 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, up from 77,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.42B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $153.03. About 1.53 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 35c-Loss 38c

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.02M for 27.69 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 105,332 shares to 551,620 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 13,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 273,012 shares, and has risen its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wesbanco State Bank reported 35,407 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 0.02% or 1.29 million shares. Moreover, Frontier Management Ltd Liability has 1.23% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Co owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 50,926 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 69,413 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 14,126 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 26,197 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited accumulated 20,690 shares. Moreover, Harvey Prns has 5.02% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 39,500 shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 1,289 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 29,757 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.04% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 10,881 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants reported 28,575 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 21,453 shares. Old Natl National Bank In invested 0.02% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC).

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares to 62,883 shares, valued at $21.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce.Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 16,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,997 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division owns 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 195 shares. Cap Ww Invsts has invested 0.32% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Oppenheimer Asset holds 59,176 shares. Ally Fin invested in 4,000 shares. Bbva Compass Bancorp accumulated 94,160 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Brown Advisory Ltd Com has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Eagle Asset Mgmt holds 483,201 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 189,709 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 18,453 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 34,828 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 1,254 shares. Lone Pine Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3.44 million shares. Cambridge Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

