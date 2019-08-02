Ithaka Group Has Lifted Burlington Stores (BURL) Position; Merriman Wealth Management Has Decreased Amgen (AMGN) Position by $24.72 Million

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 50,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.27% . The institutional investor held 127,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.97M, up from 77,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Burlington Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $176.99. About 30,026 shares traded. Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) has risen 19.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BURL News: 31/05/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES BOOSTS YEAR ’18 SALES & ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 5.9%; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES QTRLY TOTAL SALES ON A 14 WEEK BASIS INCREASED 14.9% TO $1,937 MLN; 08/03/2018 – Burlington Stores Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.05-Adj EPS $1.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES 4Q ADJ EPS $3.59, EST. $2.09; 08/03/2018 – BURLINGTON STORES INC BURL.N FY SHR VIEW $5.32, REV VIEW $6.42 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 Burlington Stores 4Q Rev $1.94B

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $186.07. About 92,799 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 29/03/2018 – Amgen: BLINCYTO Is Only FDA Approved Therapy for Minimal Residual Disease

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BURL shares while 129 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 67.90 million shares or 3.29% more from 65.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penn Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.41% or 9,023 shares. 105,901 were reported by Palisade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Nj. 20 are owned by Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia. Asset One has invested 0.03% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 199,932 shares. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Com holds 0.74% or 64,945 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Lc has invested 0.12% in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL). Arete Wealth Advisors Lc invested in 4,495 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 91,870 shares. Ls Investment Ltd has 0.01% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 655 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp owns 4,095 shares. Mitchell Capital Management owns 20,617 shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp has 0.02% invested in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) for 1,284 shares. Riverhead Capital, a Delaware-based fund reported 7,494 shares. Parametric Assoc Ltd reported 130,406 shares stake.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW) by 2,823 shares to 106,235 shares, valued at $20.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 47,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,370 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $5.39 million activity. 20,000 shares were sold by Kingsbury Thomas, worth $3.37 million. The insider Hand Fred sold $713,906. Katz Marc had sold 7,500 shares worth $1.30 million on Monday, February 4. MAGRINI JOYCE MANNING had sold 2,500 shares worth $426,900 on Friday, February 1.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

