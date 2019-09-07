Ithaka Group Has Increased Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $2.81 Million; Vector Group LTD (VGR) Shareholder American International Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $506,740

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Vector Group Ltd (VGR) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 50,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.56% . The institutional investor held 65,325 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $705,000, down from 115,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Vector Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 785,443 shares traded. Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) has declined 33.26% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.26% the S&P500. Some Historical VGR News: 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q EPS 4c; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $53M; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q ADJ EPS 4C; 12/03/2018 – VECTOR GROUP – ON MARCH 9, INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 9 DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – Vector Group Announces Douglas Elliman Ranking as Third-Largest Residential Real Estate Brokerage in the United States; 24/04/2018 – Vector Software Announces New Release of the VectorCAST 2018 Test Automation Platform; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Real Estate Segment Rev $161.9M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group 1Q Rev $429M; 09/05/2018 – Vector Group Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – VECTOR GROUP 1Q REV. $429.0M

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc. (NOW) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 11,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 122,999 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.32 million, up from 111,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $6.12 during the last trading session, reaching $263.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 02/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $160; RATING TOP PICK; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 06/03/2018 Totango’s Zoe Application Now® Certified in the ServiceNow® Store; 07/05/2018 – Stefanini Reinforces Partnership with ServiceNow at Knowledge18; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NOW shares while 157 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 186 raised stakes. 185.90 million shares or 7.95% more from 172.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks stated it has 119,580 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 325 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.11% of its portfolio in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). The California-based Capital Financial Advisers has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Lord Abbett Lc accumulated 460,638 shares. Dsc Advsr LP has invested 0.05% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 3,997 shares. Ent Financial Svcs accumulated 59 shares. Columbus Hill Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 112,073 shares or 2.51% of its portfolio. Amer Century Cos holds 0.38% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Lc owns 2,879 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 25,386 shares. Frontier Lc reported 0.91% stake. Putnam Invests Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.58% in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). 258,769 are held by Agf Invests Inc.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 31,961 shares to 98,477 shares, valued at $16.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 29,086 shares to 76,715 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp A (NYSE:LEN) by 13,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 119,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold VGR shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 70.06 million shares or 4.25% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,502 are owned by Numerixs Invest Technology. Victory Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 104,957 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 58,580 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 31,977 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Bluecrest Capital Limited stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Sg Americas Ltd Llc invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk invested in 0% or 121,947 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Llc reported 11,573 shares. Aperio Limited Co holds 0% or 84,211 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp owns 0.01% invested in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) for 3.48M shares. Manufacturers Life The holds 0% or 69,288 shares. Trust Of Vermont stated it has 0% in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 1.03 million shares.

Analysts await Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.14 per share. VGR’s profit will be $19.70 million for 22.50 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Vector Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.72% negative EPS growth.