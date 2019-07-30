Ithaka Group Has Increased Autodesk (ADSK) Position; Bristol-myers Squibb Company (BMY) Shorts Up By 5.99%

Bristol-myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) had an increase of 5.99% in short interest. BMY’s SI was 60.97 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.99% from 57.53 million shares previously. With 15.35M avg volume, 4 days are for Bristol-myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)’s short sellers to cover BMY’s short positions. The SI to Bristol-myers Squibb Company’s float is 3.74%. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $45.01. About 5.50 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – THIS APPROVAL ALLOWS FOR MARKETING OF CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) IN THIS INDICATION IN ALL 28 MEMBER STATES OF EUROPEAN UNION, NORWAY AND ICELAND; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 04/04/2018 – Evening Post: BT plan to replace Bristol’s telephone boxes with these modern wifi portals; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – EC OKS BMY’S OPDIVO FOUR-WEEK DOSING FOR ADVANCED MELANOMA; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE

Ithaka Group Llc increased Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) stake by 103.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ithaka Group Llc acquired 80,086 shares as Autodesk Inc. (ADSK)’s stock rose 8.30%. The Ithaka Group Llc holds 157,170 shares with $24.49 million value, up from 77,084 last quarter. Autodesk Inc. now has $35.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $161.28. About 490,918 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 15/05/2018 – JANA ADDED ADSK, ANTM, BSX, LRCX, DPS IN 1Q: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 1C TO 4C, EST. 16C; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C

Among 11 analysts covering Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Autodesk had 24 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, June 19. MUFG Securities Americas Inc maintained it with “Sell” rating and $91 target in Friday, March 1 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The stock of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, February 25. Argus Research maintained Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $184 target.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “September 6th Options Now Available For Autodesk (ADSK) – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Friday Option Activity: CAR, BRKR, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Autodesk: Buy Some Now, Some Later – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, CRM, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: RPG, KEYS, ADSK, IT – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Ithaka Group Llc decreased Booking Holdings Inc. stake by 6,987 shares to 119 valued at $208,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Square Inc. Class A stake by 5,274 shares and now owns 191,008 shares. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Salley Assocs stated it has 2,493 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alkeon Cap Limited Company stated it has 510,955 shares. 6,590 were accumulated by Fdx. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 95,000 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited owns 332 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 8,258 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ally Financial Inc has 0.12% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Old Bancorp In reported 8,910 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc holds 1,583 shares. Tdam Usa, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5,950 shares. Pointstate Capital Limited Partnership reported 753,465 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Glenmede Company Na has invested 0% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag accumulated 0.05% or 587,113 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd has 147,580 shares. Drexel Morgan And invested in 0.39% or 2,826 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage invested in 0.3% or 61,638 shares. Papp L Roy Assoc accumulated 0.05% or 6,235 shares. Moreover, Sterneck Capital Management Limited Co has 0.24% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kamunting Street Management Lp invested in 3.45% or 60,000 shares. Moreover, Excalibur Management Corp has 0.71% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Co holds 0.27% or 7,528 shares in its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 8,019 shares. Nomura Asset reported 489,398 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 15,435 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset L P holds 3.26 million shares. Wealthquest has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 4,642 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 413,784 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 5,945 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 15,768 shares.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, makes, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.63 billion. The firm offers chemically-synthesized drug and biologic in various therapeutic areas, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology comprising human immunodeficiency virus infection . It has a 11.86 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include Empliciti, a humanized monoclonal antibody to treat multiple myeloma; Opdivo, a human monoclonal antibody to treat renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, classical Hodgkin lymphoma, gastric cancer, melanoma, metastatic urothelial carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; Erbitux, an IgG1 monoclonal antibody that blocks the epidermal growth factor receptor; Sprycel, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults with Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia; and Yervoy, a monoclonal antibody for metastatic melanoma.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, May 3. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. UBS maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, June 13 with “Neutral” rating.